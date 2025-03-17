The 2025 YETI Natural Selection Revelstoke Showcases Elite Snowboarders
The YETI Natural Selection Revelstoke
Just outside the Revelstoke Mountain Resort boundaries lay the cliffside stomping grounds of the YETI Natural Selection Revelstoke competition. The two-day weather window opened with a fresh coat of powder, which paved the way for historic rides by professional snowboarders Spencer O’Brien (Can) and Ståle Sandbech (NOR), as they both claimed victories in the competition.
The Men's Competition
After taking a step back from a title-studded career, 2014 Olympic slopestyle silver medalist, and rookie on the Natural Selection Tour ("NST"), Ståle Sandbech showcased his comeback by putting Revelstoke to the test. Sandbech made it through the quarter finals by the skin of his teeth, and then proceeded to triumph in the semi-final with a triple threat of 540s, and dropping straight down a cliff face to receive a score of 91 - enough to send him to the finals.
The men’s final came down to Sandbech riding neck-in-neck with 2022 Freeride World Tour Champion, Blake Moller from the USA - also a rookie on the NST. The freestyler set the bar in the heavens with a massive backside 360 across the cliff face, and a masive corked backside 720. Moller’s landing didn’t match the level finesse of the Norwegian freestyler, which put Sandbech in first position for his first NST title.
“I’m emotional, and I don’t really get emotional,” admitted Sandbech, notorious for his typically unflappable demeanor. Then, lighting up, he shouted, “I’m a dad now, too! Dad power!”
Moller secured the silver in second place, and Gigi Rüf from Austria earned the bronze medal.
The Women's Competition
The women’s finals featured rivals Spencer O’Brien of Canada and Elena Hight of U.S. - both highly decorated riders in the snowboarding world. Entering the NST as a Wildcard, O’Brien pulled out the stops on her air style repertoire, executing a flawless Cab 540 and making her way through a tough cliff zone, before gracefully dropping into the terrain that followed.
Hight, the 2022 Natural Selection Tour Champion, showed off her expertise with a high frontside 720 at the beginning of her run, followed by a spectacular major cliff drop. The impressive ride fell short of O'Brien's artistry, who went on to win the women's title.
“I was really happy seeing Elena drop in and do that front seven,” O’Brien commented after revealing that it was her goal to do a Cab 540. “It fired me up so much. And I was like, yeah, let's go—let's just put it on the line and see what happens. It was really fun to get to ride with her today.”
Hight secured second place on the podium, followed closely by Šárka Pančochová who earned the third place spot on the NST podium. The YETI Natural Selection Revelstoke reached a new level with the performances over the weekend,. Travis Rice, founder of NST, commented on the remarkable efforts and conditions of the memorable event.
"The venue, the resort team, and especially the riders made for an incredible couple of days up here in Revelstoke!” He said excitedly. ”The women took the attention with a couple of the best lines that I have ever seen in competition. While, the highlights coming out of the men’s side is enough to cut a full shred flick. Snow couldn’t have been better. We are so fired up!”
Up next is the inaugural YETI Natural Selection Ski event in Alaska. The competition will showcase iconic men and women skiers, including Marcus Eder, Michelle Parker and Olympian and X Games star, Colby Peterson. The competition in Alaska takes place April 17th. The YETI Natural Selection Revelstoke Semi-Final and Final can be watched on Red Bull TV.