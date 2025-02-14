The Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge 2025 - The Top 5 Contenders
The Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge is an electrifying event featuring the best drivers from around the globe. —-a key stop in the FIA World Rally-Raid Championship. As with every race the cream rises to the top. Here are the Top 5 Contenders who could have a major impact in the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge in 2025.
1. Nasser Al-Attiyah (Qatar – Prodrive Hunter T1+)
Nasser Al-Attiyah is an absolute legend in the rally raid world. Throughout his career, he's become a dominant force in cross-country racing. Al-Attiyah won the Dakar Rally multiple times, and returns as a past champion of the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge.
His ability to process difficult desert terrain, maintain an implacable pace, and strategize under pressure puts other drivers at a huge disadvantage.
For the 2025 season, Al-Attiyah continues his partnership with ProDrive, piloting the Hunter T1+, a machine that's built for extreme endurance racing. Al-Attiyah enters Abu Dhabi as the man to beat, having multiple podium finishes in previous W2RC rounds. If he find his rhythm early, expect him to set the pace for the entire race.
2. Yazeed Al-Rajhi (Saudi Arabia – Toyota Hilux Overdrive)
Yazeed Al-Rajhi's a rising star in the world of rally raid. Al-Rajhi's proven he can go toe-to-toe with the best drivers in the circuit. The Saudi national consistently performs well in the W2RC and shows exceptional skill in Middle Eastern terrain, a key to success in Abu Dhabi with its challenging terrain.
In the wake of winning Dakar, Al Rajhi looks to take top honors in the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge as well. His choice of vehicle is the Toyota Hilux Overdrive, a staple vehicle in the rally-raid scene. With his recent win in Dakar, could the sponsored teams have a few tricks up their sleeves in Abu Dhabi?
Al-Rajhi's determination to win Abu Dhabi is prevalent, as every year he inches closer to the podium. Could 2025 be his year? Winning Dakar and Abu Dhabi back-to-back would be a big statement to the rally-raid community. Al-Rajhi could pose a big threat to the field in 2025 as long he can avoid mechanical issues and rollovers.
3. Toby Price (Australia – KTM Factory Racing)
Toby Price is a two-time Dakar Rally champion and a sheer powerhouse on two wheels. Price is also one of the most decorated riders in the world of rally raid. The Australian racer has an uncanny knack for tackling the harshest desert conditions with precision and conditioning.
Price is the favorite to win the motorcycle category at Abu Dhabi with his ability to endure extreme heat and difficult dunes. Price rides for KTM Factory Racing, and thrives in long-distance desert stages. If he can avoid wrecks and stay consistent, he will be a solid frontrunner for the victory.
4. Matthias Walkner (Austria – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)
Another contender to Toby Prices' claim to the trophy is Matthias Walkner. Walkner's an elite rider in the motorcycle division and one of the most technically skilled riders in the world. Walker hails from Austria and has a reputation for his smooth riding style, fantastic navigation skills, and a penchant for managing risks on difficult terrain.
Riding for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Walkner's had strong showings in Abu Dhabi in the past. He shows poise and patience on the trail, with a strategic approach to multi-day rallies. If Walkner can keep up with Price in the early stages the Austrian has a chance at victory.
5. Jakub Przygonski (Poland – X-Raid Mini JCW Team)
Jakub 'Kuba" Przygonski is one of the most versatile racers in the world. The Polish driver has an exceptional background in cars and motorcycles. He started his career as a top-level motorcycle racer before transitioning to the X-Raid Mini JCW Team, where he's beginning to turn heads in the car category.
His biggest strengths are his adaptability and technical skill - two traits essential in navigating the soft dunes of Abu Dhabi. His Mini JCW Buggy is light and fast, the ideal setup for tackling the desert stages of the rally. If Przygonski can balance aggression with caution and avoid breakdowns, he has the potential to be a major disrupter in the duel between Al-Attiyah and Al-Rajhi.
The Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge 2025 is expected to be one of the best races of the year, with these five drivers leading the charge into the dunes. Whether it’s the high-speed car battles between Al-Attiyah, Al-Rajhi, and Przygonski, or the intense motorcycle duels between Price and Walkner, this year’s race promises to deliver excitement from start to finish.
Only the toughest drivers will emerge from the unforgiving Rub’ al Khali (Empty Quarter). Keep an eye on these five drivers to not only compete for the top spot but to give rally fans enough to talk about for weeks to come as they tackle one of the world's most demanding desert rallies. Related Article