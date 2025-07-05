The Badwater 135 Ultra Race: A History and What to Expect on July 7
In 1987, five runners gathered in Death Valley early in the morning with plans to run to Mount Whitney — the highest point in the contiguous U.S. — in California. The daring group included Eleanor Adams, Jean Ennis, Tom Crawford, Ken Crutchlow, and David Bolling. Each runner completed the 146-mile course that year, which marked the first official organized race.
One year later, the second 146-mile race commenced, later followed by the third in 1989. However, the race distance changed to 135 miles as, according to the Badwater timeline, the original finish line was illegally placed at the summit of Mount Whitney. Now, the race ends at Whitney Portal, the Mount Whitney trailhead, which runners must reach within the 48-hour time limit.
The Renowned Badwater 135 in Recent Years
Over the years, the race has continued to gain more traction and has quickly become one of the most grueling ultramarathons in the world. The starting line is at Badwater Basin in Death Valley, the lowest point in North America. Temperatures in this location can often rise above 120 degrees Fahrenheit, adding immense risk to the already challenging race.
In 2024, there were 97 starters in Badwater Basin, but only 74 had an official finish. Unlike the initial years, the race kicks off at night, minimizing early heat exposure, but don't be fooled — the challenge will remain haunting.
This year, the Badwater 135 will begin on July 7. The event is being hosted by AdventureCORPS and presented by Mount to Coast, both of whom are supporting athletes throughout the daunting journey. 100 runners are expected to be at the starting line on Monday — 68 men and 32 women — all of whom carry an exhaustive ultrarunning resume. Of the 100 starters, 70 individuals are considered to be rookies, while 30 are previous finishers.
The nature of the Badwater 135 puts the human body to the test. Limits will inevitably be pushed as athletes attempt to break through numerous mental barriers and intense physical discomfort. While the public is highly discouraged from spectating in person, a live webcast will be made available throughout the event, and regular updates will be provided on social media.