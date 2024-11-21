The Best Electric Bikes for People Looking To Treat Themselves This Holiday Season
In recent years, there have been some incredible advancements when it comes to bicycles. What was once a simple way for kids to have fun outdoors as a simple form of transportation has turned into much more.
Now, bicycles are electric, providing people with a unique way to get around. The top-of-the-line e-bikes offer incredible versatility, utility and another way to enjoy the great outdoors with a little less strenuous activity.
Just like any regular bike, there are different e-bikes for everyone depending on what you are looking for. Looking to adventure in the mountains, ride on the road or just simply commuting to work, there are different vehicles that will work better than others.
Robert Annis of National Geographic has shared several superlatives for different e-bikes that will fit exactly what you are looking for.
In his opinion, the best overall electric bike is the Gazelle Eclipse T11. With a 750-watt Bosch motor, you can get up to 100 miles of travel when riding in eco mode. With four assist levels and topping out at 28 miles per hour, this one offers everything you are looking for.
The only negatives to the Gazelle Eclipse T11 is the somewhat bulky frame and handlebars that are skinnier than other models.
For anyone riding their bike to commute, the Priority Current is the way to go. With a 500wh Enviolo motor, it can handle every terrain you are riding across.
The Gates carbon belt drive is a big draw given how low-maintenance it is compared to a normal chain that requires oiling. While 50 miles per charge is the average, it can reach 100 when optimized correctly.
If you need extra cargo with your e-bike, the Xtracycle RFA is a top option. It can handle the load of several grocery bags for anyone who lives in the city and doesn’t have a car to get to the store.
Depending on the model and mode you are in, the bike can last for about 60 miles and reach 20-28 MPH.
If you are into adventure and ride mountain bikes, the Aventon Ramblas offers everything you need. With a 750wh motor, traveling across steep inclines is easier and the solid battery life of 80 miles means you can stay out on the trails for hours.
Annis cautioned, “Mountain biking requires skill to be safe. Electric mountain bikes can quickly allow riders—especially inexperienced ones—to get in over their heads. I highly recommend novices learn to ride singletrack properly on a standard bike rather than jump into an electric model,” so be sure to prepare in the necessary fashion.
Anyone who is short on space but wants an e-bike should consider the Ride1Up Portola, named the best foldable e-bike. Portable, it can be stored in a closet, kept in your office cubicle or in the trunk of a car for travel.
Because of its compact nature and being foldable, it will take some getting used to the first few rides given the make up of the bike is different. Despite that, it weighs nearly 60 pounds.
For older riders looking to still ride, the best e-bike is the Schwinn Mendocino Step Thru. However, compared to other options, this Schwinn model isn’t as versatile.
“This is a good bike for pedaling rail trails on the weekends, but not much more,” Annis wrote.
The throttle allows for riders to build speed up quickly, something that seniors can certainly benefit from so they don’t have to put as much effort into getting on the move.