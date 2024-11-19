The Best Hiking Gear for Your Adventurous Dog: Reliable Picks for 2024 Adventures
Dogs make excellent hiking partners for adventurous owners. However, hiking with a dog requires some additional care and preparation. Help keep your pup safe on the trails this year with these valuable pieces of gear.
Ruffwear Approach Dog Pack
Once your dog has become accustomed to trail terrain, you might consider having your dog wear his own pack. The Ruffwear Approach Dog Pack comes in four sizes and has five adjustment points to ensure a proper fit. Attached to the pack are handy gear loops, two leash attachment points, and a webbing loop. For safety, this pack comes equipped with reflective trim and also serves as a breathable harness.
Nite Ize SpotLit Carabiner Collar Light
Just as you will be wearing a headlamp when it's dark on the trail, your pup should have some form of light as well. This carabiner collar light comes in multiple colors with glow and flash modes. The battery life for the glow feature reaches 20 hours while the flash feature can last up to 25 hours. This is a reliable light source that will hold up to harsh weather and precipitation.
Ruffwear Grip Trex Dog Boots
Protect your dog's paws with these durable trail boots. The top portion of each shoe is made of a mesh material to allow for ample ventilation, while the Vibram soles protect against rocks, dirt, and ice. Compared to other dog boots, the Grip Trex style is relatively easy to put on your dog as it comes with a simple hook-and-loop cinch closure system. Regardless of the color you choose, each boot is reflective for additional safety.
ADS Trail Dog First Aid Kit
Hope for the best and prepare for the worst when bringing your pup into the backcountry. Bring along a medical kit for your dog the next time you're hitting the trail. The Adventure Dog Series - Trail Dog Kit is a great option and comes with several useful items, including cleansing wipes, a tick remover, bandages that can be used to muzzle your pup when providing treatment, and self-adhering bandages to use on fur. This kit comes in a waterproof bag and includes a pet first aid handbook.
Ruffwear Quencher Dog Bowl
Whether or not your dog seems tired or thirsty on the trail, take several breaks to offer them water in the Quencher Dog Bowl. This is a lightweight and collapsible bowl with reflective trim. If your dog is carrying his own pack, this bowl will easily slide into the side pocket. The medium bowl is capable of holding one liter of water while the larger bowl can hold 2.5 liters.
SafetyPUP XD Reflective Dog Vest
If you're going on a mild adventure but still need protection, consider purchasing the SafetyPUP XD Reflective Dog Vest. This vest is rip-resistant and will keep your pup visible in low lighting, all while repelling water for added comfort and cleanliness.