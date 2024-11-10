The Best Men’s Rain Jackets To Buy Your Favorite Adventurer This Holiday Season
There is a lot more that goes into purchasing a rain jacket than one would think. It is a necessity for many people, especially those in your life who are adventurers and will brave all sorts of inclement weather to complete their journey.
If you are looking to get someone a new rain jacket this holiday season, Griffin Gonzales of National Geographic has you covered with some of the best options to choose from.
There are a few key components that go into the decision of what to purchase in the opinion of Danny Segal, a creative director at the San Francisco, California-based Free Fly Apparel.
“There are three things to look for in a rain jacket—weight, waterproofness, and breathability—and you can usually only get two out of the three. You have to choose which of those are most important to you.”
After doing extensive research and speaking to experts on the subject, it was determined that the best men’s rain jacket to purchase this year is the Patagonia Men’s Torrentshell 3L Rain Jacket.
This is a versatile piece that will not only keep you dry in storms but is an appropriate coat for work settings as well. Made from 100 percent recycled waterproof fabrics, this option also offers plenty of room to pack things into it and has a simple, yet clean design.
The only real downside to the Patagonia Men’s Torrentshell 3L Rain Jacket is the lack of a chest pocket.
If you are someone operating on a budget, the best option is the Cotopaxi Men’s Cielo Rain Jacket. It is priced under $150, which could be considered a steal by many people.
For the adventurers who need to pack light, the REI Co-op Men’s Rainier Rain Jacket is the way to go.
“Packable jackets are fantastic for travel, especially if you’re a hiker or outdoorsman and want to keep your packs light,” says Brooklyn-based stylist Kelci Nienhuis.
With wet-outs occurring earlier than with some of the heavier jackets, this isn’t an ideal product for everyone. But packing light and going somewhere torrential downpours won’t be occurring and it will get the job done.
The Helly Hansen Men’s Moss Raincoat looks exactly like what a fisherman would wear; think of the Gorton’s fish sticks logo. This is the perfect jacket for anyone who is expecting to have to battle intense storms.
Lack of portability and lack of weight are two of the knocks against this rain jacket. But, it will keep you dry as it is approximately the length of a parka.
For hiking-specific rain jackets, Arc’teryx Beta SL Jacket Men’s is the way to go. It is a little pricy at $500, but avid hikers will love the piece.
The “StormHood” is made to fit over safety equipment worn during the trek and can create a snug fit with the drawstrings. There is also a “RECCO” reflector that will help improve visibility in poor conditions.
If style is more of your goal, the Boathouse Blitz Gore-Tex Waterproof Jacket takes the cake. It doesn’t lack functionality, as a built-in micro-mesh lining helps keep you warm if you are going out to do anything in the cold. But, that could be seen as a negative for anyone doing physical activity in the mountains and trails.
Last but not least, taking home the title as the best hybrid rain jacket is The North Face Men’s Antora Triclimate Jacket. With a bulkier feel than other options on the list and less packing room, this isn’t the perfect jacket for everyone. Consider sizing up to counteract the snug feeling the lining provides.