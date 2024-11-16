The Best One-Mile Road Running Races To Participate in the United States
Running a mile is something that virtually everyone has done at some point in their life. If you played sports, it was sometimes a part of conditioning to prepare for the upcoming season. In grade school, you have to do it during gym class.
Considered a “middle distance” event, it isn’t something you see very often once grade school is over. As you get older, it is half and full marathons that people are running for competitions.
But, there are still plenty of places around the United States that are keeping the mile-long race alive and well. It takes different preparation for a mile, as you don’t need months of prep and fuel; people just go out and give it their best.
What are the best ones to participate in? Matthew Huff of Runners World shared of the best you can plan for in 2025 and make trips out of.
The first in the Millennium Mile in Londonderry, New Hampshire. Held on New Year’s Day, a nice perk is you don’t have to wake up early from the previous night’s festivities.
With a 2 p.m. start time, you can sleep in and recover a little bit. The course is straightforward and there are prizes for the fastest mile and whoever reaches the quarter pole marks the quickest as well.
On March 16, 2025, the Spirit Run Mile is held in Newport Beach, California. A St. Patrick’s Day Themed run, people dress up to celebrate the holiday which also includes a 5K race. Both are run around Fashion Island.
Make sure to wear green otherwise, you will leave sore not from the running but all of the pinching you will endure.
Another St. Patrick’s Day-themed race is held in Chicago, Illinois on March 22, 2025, dubbed the Shamrock Shuffle Mile. Witness the green-dyed water of the Chicago River for this race before enjoying some green beer as well earned reward.
View Grant Park, the city skyline and Lake Michigan along the course.
On April 22, 2025, in Des Moines, Iowa, the Grand Blue Mile event is held. Blue Cross Blue Shield hosted, it is held in the evening, which is rare for running races, with a 6 p.m. start time.
This race is so popular that Olympic medalists have been among the more than 50,000 participants.
The Mile of Truth, held on May 4, 2025, in Danville, California, is part of the Devil Mountain Run. The names are more daunting than the actual events, as the city is near Mt. Diablo, which is where the name originates.
Two laps of a half-mile course are done in heats based on gender and age to avoid the course being too overcrowded. There is a prize available for anyone who can set the record time; 4:13 for men and 4:15 for women.