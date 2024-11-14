The Best Women's Rain Jackets To Buy Adventurers This Holiday Season
Preparing for travel can be quite a chore, packing all the necessary clothing and equipment for whatever adventure you are embarking on. However, Mother Nature can be unpredictable. No matter how much time is put into prep, things can change at the drop of a dime.
One of the most important items to have for these excursions is a good rain jacket. Two of the most important keys when selecting a coat, in the opinion of Jammie Baker, a stylist based out of Richmond, Virginia, is it to be lightweight and comfortable.
“I recommend looking for a style that has great reviews, a brand that you can trust, and that packs well—compact without being a wrinkled mess when you need to wear it.”
The style of the jacket is also important. Kim Apodaca, based out of Los Angeles, California who is also a stylist, recommends “real” rain jackets and not ponchos. While easier to travel with, the ponchos don’t offer nearly as much comfort.
With all of this in mind, which rain jackets are the best for women to wear? Alexandra Frost of National Geographic shared some of the best options with different superlatives.
The Women’s AKHG Stormwall Rain Jacket was named the best overall and is available at the Duluth Trading Company. Despite having three layers that help keep you warm and dry, this coat is incredibly lightweight.
Snags won’t occur while you’re hiking trails, as the outer layer is ripstop nylon. If weather changes unexpectedly, this jacket will hold up in downpours as effectively as it does in light rain.
The only issue some people said to pay attention to was that the sizes run a tad big, so if you are in between, go with the smaller one.
If you are working on a budget this holiday season, Columbia Women’s Arcadia II Jacket is the way to go. Priced at only $75, finding another option for that price point is going to be difficult.
The size is a big selling point, as it can fit into a purse or carry-on for anyone doing long-distance traveling. With excellent breathability, this is a good option for hikers because you will stay dry but not overheat and begin sweating.
There are some durability issues with the zipper, so be careful when using it so you don’t rip it off the jacket.
Looking for something as lightweight as possible? Gorewear Concurve Gore-Tex Jacket is the top choice. You will sometimes forget you are even wearing a jacket when donning this.
Zippered pockets and a magnetic hood, which is incredibly useful when outdoors in the windy elements, are two of the biggest draws of this jacket. All of the coats are made out of recycled materials as well.
Pac Jac Ultralight Ripstop is the ideal item for people worried about easily packable jackets. If the inclement weather stops and you want to remove your outer layer, this can be folded up and thrown right back into the bag.
Poncho jackets like this have a reputation for not holding up in bad weather, but reviewers said the Pac Jac Ultralight Ripstop holds up in the rain well. But keep in mind, it is labeled as water resistant, not waterproof, so heavier storms could soak the person wearing it. Stain-resistant, it is a go-to option during the “mud season” of hiking.
If a plus-size jacket is more your style, the Athleta RainOut Sutro Trench is the jacket for you. This is perfect for urban exploration and the shape of the coat will fit basically any body type.
Keep in mind, this jacket is more for casual and daily wear. There are options better suited for adventuring, but just going to work or for a walk with your dog in some iffy weather, it will do just fine.
Anyone looking for a jacket that will do the job during physical activity, such as running, the Brooks Run Visibile Jacket 2.0 takes the top spot. Water resistant, it is perfect for early-morning and late-night when the mist is heavy.
“Fluor Flash” material they use makes you highly visible and includes reflectors in specific spots to ensure others can see you. The only downside is that the rain jacket only comes in one color, which will turn some people away.