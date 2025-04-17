The Boston Marathon Prize Money for Top Finishers in 2025
If the thought of competing in the world-famous Boston Marathon doesn't offer enough motivation to get you moving, perhaps the prize money will. However, to win any money, you will need to beat thousands of runners and come out on top. Considering the remarkable finishing times of elite marathon runners, this may seem impossible to many.
Well, they get hard-earned bragging rights in addition to a whopping $150,000 prize for the Open Division, $50,000 for the Wheelchair Division (T53/54/34), $1,500 for the Wheelchair Division (T51-52), and $5,000 for the Master's Division. Undoubtedly, the Open offers the most prominent prize.
When combining the total amount of prize money up for grabs in 2025 in conjunction with the two $50,000 course record bonuses, the total amounts to $1,137,500, per the Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.).
The Historic and Iconic Boston Marathon Prize Money
Place
Open
Wheelchair (T53/54/34)
Wheelchair (T51-52)
Masters
1
$150,000
$50,000
$1,500
$5,000
2
$75,000
$30,000
$750
$2,500
3
$40,000
$15,000
$500
$1,500
4
$25,000
$10,000
5
$18,000
$8,000
6
$13,500
$5,000
7
$10,500
$4,000
8
$8,500
$3,000
9
$7,000
$2,000
10
$5,500
$1,500
The Para Athletes prize breakdown includes the Top 3 finishers in each category:
T11/12
T13
T45/46/47
T61/63/43
T62/64/42/44
T35-38
T20
(1st) $3,000
$3,000
$3,000
$3,000
$3,000
$3,000
$3,000
(2nd) $2,000
$2,000
$2,000
$2,000
$2,000
$2,000
$2,000
(3rd) $1,500
$1,500
$1,500
$1,500
$1,500
$1,500
$1,000
The B.A.A. states that only Open, Masters, Wheelchair, and Para athletes who start in the professional division will be awarded prize money if they place.
History of the Boston Marathon Prize Money
According to Jenny Lucas-Hill of Run247, while the Boston Marathon started in 1897, it didn't start offering prize money until 1986. Instead, runners who walked away victorious took home nothing but pride and a major boost in confidence.
In 1986, the first-place prize money amounted to $55,000 for men, including the course record bonus of $25,000. At this time, the prizes were not distributed equally among the men and women. In fact, Ingrid Kristiansen, who took home first place for the women and the course record with a time of 2:24:55 in 1986, only received a total of $35,000 and a new car.
Fortunately for the competitors in recent years, the prize money is spread evenly, which places athletes on an equal playing field. The 129th Boston Marathon is on the calendar for April 21. Athletes will be going head-to-head for their chance to take home the victory, and potentially the massive cash prize.