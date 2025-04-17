Adventure On SI

The Boston Marathon Prize Money for Top Finishers in 2025

Top finishers at the Boston Marathon have more to look forward to than just bragging rights—a large amount of prize money is also on the table for those who come out on top.

Maria Aldrich

Boston Marathon
Boston Marathon / Richard Scordato - Unsplash

If the thought of competing in the world-famous Boston Marathon doesn't offer enough motivation to get you moving, perhaps the prize money will. However, to win any money, you will need to beat thousands of runners and come out on top. Considering the remarkable finishing times of elite marathon runners, this may seem impossible to many.

Well, they get hard-earned bragging rights in addition to a whopping $150,000 prize for the Open Division, $50,000 for the Wheelchair Division (T53/54/34), $1,500 for the Wheelchair Division (T51-52), and $5,000 for the Master's Division. Undoubtedly, the Open offers the most prominent prize.

When combining the total amount of prize money up for grabs in 2025 in conjunction with the two $50,000 course record bonuses, the total amounts to $1,137,500, per the Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.).

The Historic and Iconic Boston Marathon Prize Money

Place

Open

Wheelchair (T53/54/34)

Wheelchair (T51-52)

Masters

1

$150,000

$50,000

$1,500

$5,000

2

$75,000

$30,000

$750

$2,500

3

$40,000

$15,000

$500

$1,500

4

$25,000

$10,000

5

$18,000

$8,000

6

$13,500

$5,000

7

$10,500

$4,000

8

$8,500

$3,000

9

$7,000

$2,000

10

$5,500

$1,500

The Para Athletes prize breakdown includes the Top 3 finishers in each category:

T11/12

T13

T45/46/47

T61/63/43

T62/64/42/44

T35-38

T20

(1st) $3,000

$3,000

$3,000

$3,000

$3,000

$3,000

$3,000

(2nd) $2,000

$2,000

$2,000

$2,000

$2,000

$2,000

$2,000

(3rd) $1,500

$1,500

$1,500

$1,500

$1,500

$1,500

$1,000

The B.A.A. states that only Open, Masters, Wheelchair, and Para athletes who start in the professional division will be awarded prize money if they place.

History of the Boston Marathon Prize Money

According to Jenny Lucas-Hill of Run247, while the Boston Marathon started in 1897, it didn't start offering prize money until 1986. Instead, runners who walked away victorious took home nothing but pride and a major boost in confidence.

In 1986, the first-place prize money amounted to $55,000 for men, including the course record bonus of $25,000. At this time, the prizes were not distributed equally among the men and women. In fact, Ingrid Kristiansen, who took home first place for the women and the course record with a time of 2:24:55 in 1986, only received a total of $35,000 and a new car.

Fortunately for the competitors in recent years, the prize money is spread evenly, which places athletes on an equal playing field. The 129th Boston Marathon is on the calendar for April 21. Athletes will be going head-to-head for their chance to take home the victory, and potentially the massive cash prize.

Published
Maria Aldrich
MARIA ALDRICH

Maria Aldrich graduated from SUNY Potsdam with a degree in Exercise Science and a minor in Wilderness Education. While earning her degrees, she learned the fundamentals of climbing, wilderness travel, and leadership in the backcountry. These skills built upon Maria's lifelong passion for the outdoors. Following graduation, she began working in the outdoor recreation field, serving individuals with disabilities to help them access outdoor pursuits including hiking, paddling, horseback riding, and snowshoeing. The following year, Maria moved to the Adirondack Mountains in New York State to continue working towards a life of adventure and writing. She has continued rock and ice climbing, hiking in the High Peaks of the Adirondacks, and paddling through various rivers while documenting her experiences through writing. When Maria isn’t adventuring in the mountains, she can be found reading a book, fishing on a shoreline, or spending time with family.

