The Boulder Mountain Tour Attracts Elite and Enthusiast Nordic Skiers
Boulder Mountain Tour 2025
On February 1st, the Harriman Trail north of Sun Valley, Idaho, will come alive as over 1,000 skiers, ranging from elite athletes to enthusiastic skate skiers take the trail. This year marks the 52nd anniversary of the Boulder Mountain Tour ("BMT"), though it will be the 48th actual race due to cancellations from the pandemic and weather. This storied 34-kilometer Nordic race stands out in Sun Valley's histroic past.
“The Forest Service limits registration to 1,000 participants, and this year we filled up in just nine weeks,”- Jody Zarkos, Executive & Race Director
The BMT’s popularity continues to grow, with last year’s participants ranging from ages 7 to 97, all coming together in a shared celebration of fitness, camaraderie, and the Nordic spirit. Nordic skiing has surged in popularity over the past five years. The event, powered by hundreds of volunteers, embodyies the strong community vibe and spirit of the iconic Wood River Valley.
A Legacy of Excellence and Community
The Boulder Mountain Tour began in 1973 - the brainchild of Nordic skiing pioneer and legend Rob Kiesel. His vision of a world-class race on the Harriman Trail brought together competitive racers and recreational skiers alike, setting the foundation for what has become one of the most prestigious Nordic ski races in the country.
More than just a racecourse, it’s a winter playground where elite athletes and weekend warriors alike are drawn to the magic of Nordic skiing. Don't let the uphill drive to Galena fool you, this 34k course finds its share of uphill challenge. According to Strambecco.com the course gains over 1,000 feet.
Marathon Running and Nordic Ski Races
Blending elite competitors with recreational participants replicates the tradition of marathon running. Today, there are over 1,000 marathons held annually in the U.S., but fewer than 10 Nordic ski races which include both professionals and hobbyists. This unique environment provides a challenging and rewarding experience for those chasing a training and fitness goal.
Unlike running, however, passing other participants on narrow, slippery trails adds an extra layer of difficulty. According to BMT participant Connie Story, “My number one concern is how to pass or get passed without falling down.” Fortunately, race organizers provide plenty of instruction and preparation emails to help all athletes, regardless of their ability.
Enjoy the Glide
Training for an event can overshadow the simple joy of participation. “While my goal is to complete the 34K in a respectable time, I want to continue to love the sport,” Marka Jenkins shares. “Instead of fixating on the number of kilometers I need to train each day, I try to stay in a gratitude mindset, focusing on the beauty of the pristine Wood River Valley. Encounters with nature offer reminders of why this sport is so special. Coming up on a herd of elk or watching my two rescue dogs race alongside me brings perspective to the magnitude of competing in this event. In the end, it’s about more than just crossing the finish line, it’s about embracing the journey."
2025 Boulder Mountain Tour Elite Athletes
Sun Valley locals will be excited to see what Annika Landis of the Enjoy Winter team. Annika grew up in the Wood River valley, racing for Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation (SVSEF). She has enjoyed the podium the last two years - as runner up by a very narrow margin. Annika has been skiing the BMT since she was 12 and knows the course as well as anyone.
Hannah Rudd is a past champion in the field. Amanda Kautzer is in and Sam Hendry is reportedly in great shape and will most likely be in bib one for the men. Related Article
A Winter Storm Warning
Since its inception, the race has been canceled only four times—due to severe weather, lack of snow and the pandemic. With a daunting forecast ahead, will 2025 stay on track? The safety of racers, volunteers, and spectators remains the top priority. Stay tuned for the final difficult call, and to hear the stories of paricpants Connie Story and Marka Jenkins.