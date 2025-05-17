The Crankworx World Tour Presents the Cairns Event May 21-25
The Crankworx Cairns 2025 returns to Tropical North Queensland from May 21–25, 2025. This renowned event will occur at the legendary Smithfield MTB Park, known for its perfect mountain biking trails. The event marks a festive and popular stop on the Crankworx World Tour. The events span multiple disciplines, including Downhill, Pump Track, Dual Slalom, and the Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship.
The Australian bike community is excited as Tropical Tire Thunder returns to Cairns, featuring some of the world’s top mountain bikers. Awaiting the pro riders are some killer course enhancements, as a team of pro trail builders has been on the ground to add some sizzle for the athletes, and create opportunities for the fans to get closer to the action on the rainforest trails.
Don’t miss the Australian rainforest action, featuring elite riders ready to compete on newly designed dirt tracks. The action promises crazy riding and the good cheer of the Australian crowds that only Cairns can deliver.
The countdown is on for a new event called Full Tilt, featuring three riders who will compete head-to-head. Full Tilt will bring new energy for spectators as the athletes put the pedal down on speed while testing their skills on jumps, berms, and more.
The famous Australian Whip-Off Championships will go bigger this year, as the course features have been redesigned to send riders even higher into the sky. Fans will appreciate this even more, as viewing areas will make it feel like you are in the action
Locals will be keen to see Mick Hannah, who won the Downhill in 2023, return to compete for the winner’s circle again. Mick Hannah will also compete in the Pump Track Challenge and will have stiff competition from Jayce Cunning, who won this event in 2023. Jayce is also a favorite for the new Whip-Off Championships. Keep an eye on Ryan Gilchrist and Jenna Hastings, the current Kings and Queens of Crankworx.