The Film Odyssey of Loppa Documents Epic Ski Tour Across Norway
The film Odyssey of Loppa documents the epic four-day ski touring journey of Lisen Strøm and Thea Kopala Røhme through the remote Loppa region in Norway. As reported by Teton Gravity Research, in spring 2024, the adventurers toured approximately 62km and climbed over 4,500 vertical meters in a frigid Arctic environment where temperatures fell below -30°C. The two traveled and navigated through rugged and icy terrain never before skied, including a treacherous ski descent down Storfjellet’s iconic northeast couloir.
The adventurous duo made up the route as they went, which constituted their plan. They navigated sharp ridgelines, treacherous chutes, and deep fjords. This region, known for complex terrain and unpredictable snow conditions, required instantaneous decision-making.
“That’s what made it so exciting,” Lisen says. “We didn’t know if anything would go as planned. We were making it up as we went along.” The route meandered through the mountain passes on Finnmark’s remote peninsula in the isolated region of Verrfjord and Bergsfjord. “You have to dig deep and use every mountain skill you have,” Thea pointed out, recalling their self-propelled and self-guided journey.
Odyssey of Loppa - Epic Ski Tour Across Norway Captures the Spirit
They traveled as light as possible to ski the descents as safely as possible. However, given the duration of the self-supported journey, they each carried 50-litre backpacks with 30 kilograms of load. In all, they traveled via ferry, foot, and skis into the massive wilderness.
Danish-Norwegian photographer and videographer Anders Vestergaard captured the footage necessary to produce Odyssey of Loppa. Odyssey of Loppa features Norway’s splendid and remote ski touring destinations, in an area with a population of approximately 900 people and typically accessible only by boat.
Odyssey of Loppa premiered at Norway’s Fri Flyt film festival and has since been featured at the BANFF Film Festival and the Kendal Mountain Film Festival. This adventure film has received excellent reviews and captures the truly adventurous spirit.