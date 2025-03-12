The Ice Doctors Set to Prepare the Khumbu Icefall on Mt. Everest
The Mount Everest Season Begins
The spring climbing season will begin in the next several weeks in the Himalayas – including teams headed to Mount Everest. The highest mountain in the world stands 29,029 feet. Located in the Himalayas on the Nepal-Tibet border, the iconic peak’s names – ‘Sagarmatha’ in Nepali and ‘Chomolungma’ in Tibetan, both translate to ‘Mother of the Universe’.
The mountain’s mystery and spirit have captivated the imagination of mountaineers for generations and served as a temple of worship and reverence for the people of Himalayan region.
The Khumbu Icefall: A Moving, Frozen River
The Khumbu Icefall, a magnificent feature located in the heart of the Khumbu region of Nepal within the Sagarmatha National Park. This icy labyrinth flows at the base of Mt. Everest, the highest mountain in the world, and serves as a formidable obstacle for climbers attempting to reach the summit via its southern approach.
The iconic and massive glacier descends from the Western Cwm - a broad, U-shaped valley located above it. Constantly in motion, the Icefall presents one of the most dynamic and dangerous sections of the Everest south-side ascent.
Ice seracs, crevasses, and towering ice pinnacles that can reach heights over 200 feet populate its vast landscape. The ever-shifting nature of the icefall, which flows an average of four feet per day, makes it particularly perilous, as large blocks of ice suddenly collapse or shift without warning and can create deadly avalanches.
The Ice Doctors
Climbers and their Sherpa guides must navigate this treacherous terrain using a series of ladders and ropes that are fixed in place each climbing season. A group of Sherpas, known as the Ice Doctors, spend the entire spring and fall climbing seasons in the Icefall, assisting climbing teams in navigating the ever-changing terrain.
The Ice Doctors establish and maintain makeshift bridges, essential for crossing deep crevasses and avoiding the most dangerous sections of the icefall. The risk of avalanches and falling ice chunks remains ever-present, forcing climbers to move quickly and efficiently to minimize their time in this hazardous environment.
Death in the Icefall
Seven Nepalese porters died during the first British Mt. Everest Expedition in 1922. Since then, over 340 people have died attempting to climb Mt. Everest. Of those deaths, approximately one-in-seven occurred in the Khumbu Icefall - earning it a reputation as one of the most dangerous and deadliest sections along the Everest ascent.
An avalanche erupted down the Icefall in 2014 and killed 16 Sherpas working in the Icefall. Despite the risks, it remains an unavoidable passage for those who wish to attempt the summit via the South Col route.
Angela Benavides reported in an article for ExplorersWeb that the 2025 team of Ice Doctors has begun their annual operation. The team includes: Ang Sarki Sherpa (Team Leader A), Dawa Jangbu Sherpa (Team Leader B), Dawa Nuru Sherpa, Nima Tenji Sherpa, Mingma Gyalzen Sherpa, Dawa Chhirri Sherpa, Lhakpa Sona Sherpa and Tendu Sherpa.
Wangdi Gelbu Sherpa and Ngawang Thaten Sherpa will lead the kitchen duties, and Tshering Tenjing Sherpa will serve as Base Camp manager. This team will remain in place for the next three months constantly monitoring and maintaining the perilous and fickle route – a Sherpa team assignment dating back over 70 years. We wish the Ice Doctors safety, success, and joy in the coming climbing season.