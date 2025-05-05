The Iron Horse Bicycle Classic - America's Second Oldest Cycling Event
The Iron Horse Bicycle Classic (IHBC), featuring the epic Durango to Silverton road race, is a three-day bike festival that began in 1971 and will take place May 23-25, 2025. The true classic runs every Memorial Day weekend and features the road race and tour, a gravel race, an XC mountain bike race, and a night hill climb to launch the popular festival. Over 2,000 riders are expected to compete in the Durango to Silverton road race, while hundreds of riders will participate in the off-road events on Sunday, all in the spirit of 'Man vs. Machine.'
As reported in Velo powered by Outside 1971, Tom Mayer challenged his brother, Jim, to race from Durango to Silverton. Tom would ride his bike, and Jim would take a steam engine on the Denver & Rio Grande Western Railroad line up the steep route to the mining town of Silverton, with an altitude gain of over 5,000 feet. Tom flew up the mountain on his bike and arrived in Siverton well before the train. He won the stated prize, a candy bar, and the Iron Horse Classic was born.
Riders and spectators will soon descend on Durango for one of North America’s top cycling events, enjoying the incredible scenery of the Colorado Rockies. The steep inclines on this race reach over 11,000 feet and provide the challenge and aura of famed European races in the Alps and throughout Europe.
Iconic Iron Horse Bicycle Classic Road Race - May 23-25
IHBC closes certain portions of the highway, which makes this race appealing to riders and spectators. A 20-mile span of long burner hill climbs begins just after the Purgatory Ski Resort turn-off and, while grueling and painful, provides beautiful views of the surrounding mountains.
The pros come out in droves for IHBC, a tribute to the quality of the event and the volunteers that make this event possible. Past road race winners include Ned Overend, Sepp Kuss, Griffin Easter, Sarah Sturm, and Kira Payer.