The Journey of a Lifetime: UMass Doctor Running to Save Lives
Dr. Patrick McEnaney is running with purpose. Beyond pushing his body to extreme limits out of love for running, Patrick is also on a journey to help others who are struggling mentally and emotionally.
His will is going to be tested with his biggest physical challenge yet: the Western States 100-Mile Endurance Run, the nation's most grueling ultramarathon, set to take place from June 28 to 29. The Western States boasts some of the best ultramarathon runners, such as Kilian Jornet, and starts in Olympic Valley, California, ending in Auburn, with a total distance of 100.2 miles.
“With Western States being the ultimate ultramarathon, this is the biggest event in my life,” said Patrick, who has taken it upon himself to raise money and awareness for suicide prevention and, more specifically, Riverside Community Care—a nonprofit in Massachusetts that supports suicide education and equips individuals to recognize warning signs and provide timely support.
Running the Western States 100 to Raise Awareness for Suicide Prevention
Riverside has a 64% success rate in combating suicide. People who had serious considerations of taking their lives decided not to. That’s huge. Riverside uses the SOS Signs of Suicide program.
“This is important to me because I care deeply about reducing the rate of suicide, not just locally but nationally and ideally internationally.” A general surgeon based at UMass Memorial Health - Milford Regional Medical Center in Milford, Mass., Patrick’s path ultimately began with a personal, yet tragic, one.
When he was 12, his oldest brother, Kevin, died by suicide at 16, after a high school dance. With no warning signs, Patrick was left piecing the puzzle together. “The next decade was crushing,” said Patrick. “It floored my other brother, Dan, and me.”
Years later, while in medical school at UMass, Patrick faced another tragedy: Dan also died by suicide at age 26. “It’s one thing to have it happen once, but twice was a real kicker,” said Patrick.
With support from loved ones, Patrick completed medical school and threw himself into surgical training, finding focus and purpose during a difficult time. Ironically, the resilience he built through emotional and physical challenges became the foundation for his passion: running ultramarathons.
He ran track with Dan in high school and later resumed running after residency to stay fit for soccer. He discovered the Falmouth Road Race and learned how to participate in it. He decided to support suicide prevention through the Cape and Islands Suicide Prevention Coalition. Patrick was challenged to raise $750. Instead, he raised $10,000 in his first year. Since then, he has committed to running it annually to support the cause and make a difference.
“Every time I run, especially in nature, it reminds me of the time I spent with my brothers,” said Patrick. “There are many moments when I’m running along the trails, and I just know they are running every step behind me.”
At 53, Patrick has set his sights on one of the most prestigious ultramarathons in the world: the Western States 100-Mile Endurance Run. His primary goal is clear—cross the finish line. He understands the physical and mental demands of such a challenge, especially since this will be his first 100-miler in the summer heat of California, a stark contrast to the colder conditions of his previous ultramarathons, one of which took place in temperatures that remained below 27°F throughout. An admitted fast starter, Patrick is focused on pacing himself wisely and preparing his legs.
For the past five years, Patrick has raised approximately $20,000 each year for suicide prevention, primarily through heartfelt emails and social media. His running serves not only as a personal challenge but also as a mission to make a difference, ensuring that others do not endure the pain he experienced.
“I never want anyone to go through what I went through,” said Patrick.
A turning point came during his residency when he met his wife, who had two daughters. They became his own, and together they welcomed two sons, creating a family of six that now fuels his purpose.