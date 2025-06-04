Adventure On SI

The LA28 Olympic Games Confirm Several Medal Events for Para Climbing

Para Climbing will officially enter the LA28 Paralympic Games with several medal events.

Maria Aldrich

May 5, 2024; Salt Lake City, UTAH, USA; Naïle Meignan of France competes in the IFSC World Cup women's boulder final at the USA Climbing National Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images
With Para Climbing scheduled to make its monumental debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games, history is bound to be made. As climbing continues to grow rapidly as a sport, the inclusion of all athletes is imperative. The International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) has been advocating tirelessly for competitive climbers seeking to elevate their skills to the next level. In 2024, Para Climbing was confirmed for the LA28 Games, but details had not been released until now.

As announced by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), Para Climbing will not only make its debut at the Los Angeles Games, but it will feature a total of eight medal events. Forty men and forty women will have the opportunity to chase after the podium and potentially secure a gold medal.

IFSC President Marco Scolaris stated, per the IFSC release:

"Today is another great day for the Climbing family. The inclusion of Para Climbing in the Paralympic Games, with gender parity and an inclusive event structure, is the result of years of work by the IFSC team and the incredible resilience of our athletes. We are grateful to the IPC for their confidence and excited for the journey towards LA28."

What to Expect From Para Climbing at LA28

Para Climbing Events Include:

- Visually impaired (women's B2/men's B1)
- Upper limb deficiency (women's/men's AU2)
- Lower limb deficiency (women's/men's AL2)
- Range and power (women's/men's RP1)

Events will be hosted at the Convention Center Lot in Long Beach, California. According to the organization, this will also be the venue to host the Olympic Climbing events before the Paralympics begin. Between the stunning view, electric energy, and impressive athleticism on the wall, the Paralympic Games are expected to shine at LA28.

As athletes look forward to the Games, their focus is also consumed by the 2025 IFSC Para Climbing World Cup events. With their stop in Salt Lake City now wrapped up, lead climbers are preparing for their next competition, which is set to take place in Innsbruck, Austria, later followed by another World Cup in Laval, France. To view the full schedule of climbing events, visit the official IFSC website.

Maria Aldrich
MARIA ALDRICH

Maria Aldrich graduated from SUNY Potsdam with a degree in Exercise Science and a minor in Wilderness Education. While earning her degrees, she learned the fundamentals of climbing, wilderness travel, and leadership in the backcountry. These skills built upon Maria's lifelong passion for the outdoors. Following graduation, she began working in the outdoor recreation field, serving individuals with disabilities to help them access outdoor pursuits including hiking, paddling, horseback riding, and snowshoeing. The following year, Maria moved to the Adirondack Mountains in New York State to continue working towards a life of adventure and writing. She has continued rock and ice climbing, hiking in the High Peaks of the Adirondacks, and paddling through various rivers while documenting her experiences through writing. When Maria isn't adventuring in the mountains, she can be found reading a book, fishing on a shoreline, or spending time with family.

