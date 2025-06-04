The LA28 Olympic Games Confirm Several Medal Events for Para Climbing
With Para Climbing scheduled to make its monumental debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games, history is bound to be made. As climbing continues to grow rapidly as a sport, the inclusion of all athletes is imperative. The International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) has been advocating tirelessly for competitive climbers seeking to elevate their skills to the next level. In 2024, Para Climbing was confirmed for the LA28 Games, but details had not been released until now.
As announced by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), Para Climbing will not only make its debut at the Los Angeles Games, but it will feature a total of eight medal events. Forty men and forty women will have the opportunity to chase after the podium and potentially secure a gold medal.
IFSC President Marco Scolaris stated, per the IFSC release:
"Today is another great day for the Climbing family. The inclusion of Para Climbing in the Paralympic Games, with gender parity and an inclusive event structure, is the result of years of work by the IFSC team and the incredible resilience of our athletes. We are grateful to the IPC for their confidence and excited for the journey towards LA28."
What to Expect From Para Climbing at LA28
Para Climbing Events Include:
- Visually impaired (women's B2/men's B1)
- Upper limb deficiency (women's/men's AU2)
- Lower limb deficiency (women's/men's AL2)
- Range and power (women's/men's RP1)
Events will be hosted at the Convention Center Lot in Long Beach, California. According to the organization, this will also be the venue to host the Olympic Climbing events before the Paralympics begin. Between the stunning view, electric energy, and impressive athleticism on the wall, the Paralympic Games are expected to shine at LA28.
As athletes look forward to the Games, their focus is also consumed by the 2025 IFSC Para Climbing World Cup events. With their stop in Salt Lake City now wrapped up, lead climbers are preparing for their next competition, which is set to take place in Innsbruck, Austria, later followed by another World Cup in Laval, France. To view the full schedule of climbing events, visit the official IFSC website.