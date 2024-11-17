The Landmark Project Offers Perfect Mix of National Parks, Gifts This Holiday Season
With the holiday season quickly approaching, finding gift ideas for the adventurer in your life can sometimes be a challenge. Equipment and clothing for hiking and traveling are always a nice idea, but The Landmark Project is taking things to another level.
Combining national parks, nature and the outdoors, they are making unique attire that everyone can love.
National park-inspired goods, such as graphic tees and sweatshirts are available, along with stocking stuffers and different accessories that can be used outdoors. A nice touch, a portion of all proceeds are donated to support different conservation efforts and education to help spread awareness of wildfire prevention.
As shared in a release, “The Landmark Project has raised more than $1,000,000 for conservancy partners, through their partnerships with the U.S. Forest Service (Smokey Bear, Woodsy Owl), Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics, National Wildlife Federation (Ranger Rick) and The National Forest Foundation.”
There is a wide range of apparel that would make a nice gift for anyone who has an affinity for the outdoors and adventure.
There is a Woodsy Owl graphic tee featuring the old saying, “Give a Hoot, Don’t Pollute” in a vintage style. It is available in several different colors and is a unisex shirt.
Another classic character for outdoor PSA is Smokey the Bear. Smokey’s Band is featured on another vintage tee. Depending on which you choose, different sayings such as “Only You Can Prevent Forest Fires” and “Keep It Green” are featured on the shirts.
If you know someone who loves traveling to different parks around the country, the National Parks for All unisex sweatshirt would be a hit.
Socks are a popular stocking stuffer for the holidays. The Landmark Project offers several different options with their Organic Cotton Sock Collection featuring different characters and themes, such as trees and fall leaves.
A wide range of hats are also offered in the store. Ball caps and classic trucker hats featuring different sayings, characters and love for national parks. Beanies made from recycled materials, such as polyester and acrylic yarns are available in several different designs.
If you want to get your favorite adventurer something that isn’t clothing and apparel, a Smokey Bear jigsaw puzzle is a good gift.
As shared in the release, “All Smokey Bear products are licensed through the U.S. Forest Service, and 10% of the proceeds support wildfire prevention education.”