The Most Extreme Ultramarathon Races on Earth - For any Ultra Athlete
Do you find yourself sitting in a cubicle, counting down the minutes until the weekend frees you from the monotony of daily life, only to realize that normal marathons and 5K runs don't quite fill the void in your soul? Not everyone can jump on a motorcycle and instantly go racing, or grab a surfboard and shred the monster waves of Nazaré.
There exists an extreme world that has exactly what you're looking for, consisting of Ultra-endurance and extreme adventure racing. They're an amazing alternative to what has become 'normal' races. These events are designed to test your mental and physical limits in the harshest conditions the planet has to offer. These amazing challenges are attainable through a simple registration process. Consider these major events for your next challenge.
1. The Patagonia Expedition Race (Chile)
This race takes place in the remote wilderness of the precipitous Chilean Patagonia. Known as the 'Last Wild Race', this format challenges teams to navigate a diverse range of terrains, from glacial fjords and desolate plains to rainforests. Beyond running, teams must kayak, mountain bike, and trek to complete the race. The race is limited to a few teams each year and tests the athletic ability of each team member, while also emphasizing survival skills and teamwork.
2. Marathon des Sables (Morocco)
Known as the 'Toughest Foot Race on Earth', the Marathon des Sables (Morocco) is not a race for the faint of heart. Taking place over 6 days, this ultramarathon takes runners across the Sahara Desert, and lives up to its name.
The temperatures in the Sahara routinely pass 120°F (49°C). All participants must carry their gear and food during the race. The terrain is equally challenging, as competitors must navigate dry riverbeds, rocky plateaus, and colossal dunes to have a chance at winning. Thousands of endurance athletes enter every year.
3. The Iditarod Trail Invitational (Alaska, USA)
This is not the iconic dog sled race, but an extreme ultrarunner's ultimate dream. Runners have to navigate the course on foot, on skis, or a bike across distances of 350 or 1,000 miles. Participants can expect to encounter remote mountain passes, tundra, and frozen rivers throughout the frigid race. This is the coldest and most unforgiving race on Earth. Temperatures frequently drop below -40°F.
4. Red Bull 400 (Worldwide)
This isn't the longest race to make this list. It's only 400 meters long, but it's hardly a sprint. This event is held at ski jump slopes around the globe, forcing runners to climb the nearly vertical slopes at high altitudes. The extreme verticals usually force people to resort to a full-body crawl.
5. Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc (France, Italy, Switzerland)
The crown jewel of ultrarunning, the Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc, spans 106 miles and ascends over 32,000 feet of elevation in the Alps, offering one of the most breathtaking views on the globe. The course starts in Chamonix and loops through Switzerland, Italy, and France.
The weather conditions for this race are typically unstable and unpredictable. The entry into this race is competitive, but ultrarunners with a steadfast heart and ample training should seek this extreme opportunity. Consider any of these massive challenges when planning your next adventure.