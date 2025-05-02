The Prestigious Toronto Marathon to Include Elite Runner Eliud Kipchoge
Toronto will come alive this weekend with festive activities surrounding the city's marathon, which features races and distances for all levels of participants. One of Canada's biggest running races, the Toronto Marathon, which debuted in 1977, hosts thousands of runners and spectators this Sunday, May 4.
The Toronto Marathon hosts one of the most competitive 26.2-mile classics but also stages a variety of races with varying distances for every runner's level and interest. The Toronto Marathon weekend also includes the half marathon, a 10k race, and a super-friendly 5k fun run or walk.
Among the notable participants, Fauja Singh, 100 years old and the world's oldest marathoner, will take on the Toronto course once again. He has finished this race and looks forward to earning another medal on Sunday. Singh participates in marathons around the world.
The Toronto Marathon Runs May 4, 2025
Elite long-distance runner Eliud Kipchoge from Kenya plans to run this year's Toronto Marathon. Kipchoge won the Olympic marathon title in 2016 and 2020 and held the world record from 2018 to 2023. His presence will be greatly appreciated by fellow runners and spectators.
This year's event will benefit the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation. Runners and walkers have raised more than $8 million to support this great cause. In addition, over $15 million has gone to support other incredible organizations, such as the Canadian Mental Health Association, Habitat for Humanity, and more.
Toronto is Canada’s largest city, and it is easy to get to from over 40 US cities. There is so much to do and see in this city beyond sport. Toronto boasts the third-largest live theater entertainment in the world, rivaling New York City and London. Runners and spectators can get their while enjoying a city known for its friendly people, safe environment, and cleanliness.
The Little Italy area features many great restaurants and establishments where you can enjoy the local cuisine and culture, including pre-race pasta. College Street to Bathurst Street offers many wonderful dining options as well. Harbor tours are available to enjoy the water and the sights on the waterfront, including Toronto's incredible skyline. Finally, the NHL Toronto Maple Leafs will play in the Stanley Cup playoffs.