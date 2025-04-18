The Puja Ceremony - the Gateway to Climbing Himalayan Peaks
Climbing teams worldwide have flocked to the mecca of mountaineering—the Himalayas, home to the fourteen 8,000-meter peaks. Expeditions are working their way up Mt. Everest, Cho Oyu, Manaslu, and other pristine peaks. At each mountain, teams establish Base Camps.
Base camps serve as the operational hub of the climb, to which climbers return time and again while acclimatizing and carrying loads to and from higher camps. Basecamp is relatively safe for the forays into altitude and extreme weather that await each rotation.
,Every mountain presents varying challenges and stunning beauty, and each hill has different Gods and Goddesses. Climbers seeking to summit these peaks must seek permission from the Gods and Goddesses protecting them. Individual ceremonies are held at the beginning of each expedition to communicate with these protectors—the Puja Ceremony.
Blessing Climbing Teams During the Puja Ceremony on Mt. Everest
The Puja Ceremony is a profoundly spiritual and culturally significant event for Sherpas and climbers. The ceremony honors the mountain's sacredness while seeking divine guidance and protection. One climber reflected on the ceremony.
“The ceremony is so evocative. The scent of smouldering juniper, the sounds of the Lama’s recitals, bells and drums, and the bright colors of the prayer flags as they are raised above our heads and strung out over our camp. Prayer flags are blue, white, red, green, and yellow, symbolizing the five elements of sky, air, fire, water, and earth. We were individually blessed by the Lama and given a Kata, a white scarf to place around our necks.” – Adventure Consultants
A Buddhist spiritual leader, typically a Lama, seeks blessings from the Gods and asks the mountain deity for safe passage on the mountain. This spiritual observance sets the tone for the expedition. The Puja Ceremony, mandatory for Sherpa team members, is based on deep religious beliefs tied to the world’s highest peaks. The Lama arranges the Puja Ceremony on an auspicious date. This day is significant relative to the Tibetan lunar calendar and factors including weather and the team’s climbing schedule.
All climbing team members participate. The ceremony takes place at the base of the ‘Puja’. Here, the Lama prepares offerings for the Gods, including food, beverages, juniper branches, and other symbolic items at the Puja. Such offerings are intended to appease the mountain deities while seeking blessings for a safe ascent and descent on the mountain.
The Lama leads prayers and chants invoking the blessings of the Gods. The Lama blesses Basecamp, and climbing gear items are brought to the ceremony for blessing by sprinkling holy water or rice over the camp and the items. Following these blessings, the Lama performs a Khata Ceremony.
Khata are traditional Tibetan scarves, which participants offer to the Lama, symbolizing respect and gratitude. The Lama then blesses the Khata offerings and returns the scarves to the participants, signifying the acceptance of their prayers.
The final blessing occurs when the Lama applies white flour on the faces of the Puja participants, praying that each will grow old enough to grow a white beard. Blessed juniper branches are lit to purify the camp’s surroundings and will remain lit anytime team members are on the upper mountain.
When the Puja Ceremony has concluded, climbing teams are welcome to begin their upward journey on the highest mountains in the world—those protected by the Gods and Goddesses who watch over them and those who dare climb them.