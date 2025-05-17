The Ranger Vermont 2025: How to Register, Race Details, and Weekend Schedule
The Ranger Vermont 2025 will bring gravel bike riders from across New England to the scenic hills of Tunbridge, Vermont, for a weekend full of endurance racing and community events on June 7–8. This popular gravel race features multiple course options, including a 5-mile Junior Ranger ride, an 18-mile loop, a challenging 42-mile Gravel Enduro, and a grueling 62-mile metric gravel century.
Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced racer, you can register now for one of the region’s most anticipated gravel cycling events. Along with racing, The Ranger weekend offers camping, live music, a 5K run/walk, and plenty of festival fun for riders and families alike.
Gravel Bike Riders Embard on The Ranger Vermont 2025
The Ranger Vermont is known for its challenging terrain, featuring hard-packed gravel roads and steep climbs. The technical sections of Vermont Class IV roads comprise unmaintained old routes that test riders’ skill and endurance. Riders can choose from timed gravel enduro segments within the 42- and 62-mile courses, adding a competitive edge to the ride. Support stations stocked with food, hydration, and mechanical assistance ensure participants can focus on the ride and enjoy the stunning Vermont scenery.
The Ranger Vermont 2025: How to Register
Registration for The Ranger Vermont 2025 opened on Feb. 15 and is available exclusively online through BikeReg. Riders can select from several distance options, including discounted rates for youth riders under 18 and local residents of Tunbridge and surrounding towns. It’s essential to note that The Ranger does not offer day-of registration, refunds, or deferrals; however, participants may transfer their registration to another rider by May 31.
Early registration is recommended, as spots fill quickly for this popular event.
The Ranger Vermont 2025: Race Details
The Ranger offers multiple course options tailored to riders of all skill levels. The 18-mile loop covers just over 2,000 feet of elevation gain and includes one sag stop and a timed segment, perfect for those seeking a shorter but still challenging ride. The 42-mile Gravel Enduro is the signature race, combining hard-packed dirt roads with rugged Vermont Class IV trails and more than 5,000 feet of climbing.
For the most ambitious, the 62-mile metric gravel century adds an extra 20-mile loop with 7,900 feet of elevation gain and two sag stops. Riders competing in the enduro format are timed only on specific segments, making strategy and pacing key components of the race.
The Ranger Vermont 2025: Weekend Schedule
The weekend kicks off on Saturday, June 7, 2025, with group rides, a 5K run/walk, and a free concert, alongside camping options at the Tunbridge Fairgrounds. On Sunday, June 8, rides begin at 9 a.m. sharp, starting with the 18-mile course and followed closely by the 42- and 62-mile Gravel Enduro events.
A free Junior Ranger kids’ ride also takes place shortly after the mass start, offering young riders a safe, scenic introduction to gravel biking. Participants can expect fully stocked aid stations, mechanical support, and a lively post-ride atmosphere featuring custom swag, free food, and drinks, plus live music to celebrate a weekend of adventure and competition.