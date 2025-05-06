The Route to the Top of Mt. Everest Nearly Complete - Summits to Follow
The route to the summit of Mt. Everest (29,029 feet), the tallest mountain in the world, has just arrived at Camp 4 (7,900m/ 25,920 feet). This camp, also known as High Camp and the South Col, sits approximately 3,000 feet below the summit of Mt. Everest. This remaining distance requires a rope fixed to the mountain's last leg to complete this season's route. When complete, the myriad expeditions will commence their summit bids in a flurry.
The team responsible for fixing the route from Everest Base Camp to the summit, 8K Expeditions, recently checked in with ExplorersWeb regarding their progress. “The plan is to reach the summit between May 8 and May 10,” said lead climber Lakpa Sherpa of 8K Expeditions. The weather should cooperate over the next several days to facilitate the route’s completion.
8K Expeditions is an elite expedition and adventure company based in Kathmandu. Adventure and climbing entrepreneurs Mr. Lakpa Sherpa, Mr. Pemba Sherpa, and Mr. Lakpa Thendu Sherpa each bring over ten years of experience to Mt. Everest. They have excelled this year in setting the route to the top of the world. 8K Expeditions operates across Nepal, Pakistan, Tibet, Bhutan, India, China, Europe, the Seven Summits, and more.
Our mission is to serve our adventure-seeking clients with life-changing trips ensured with top-notch service and a high level of safety. While we are driven by the vision to become one of the best travel and tourism service providers around the World, we work continuously to enhance our performance. We strive to become a reliable and highly recommended adventure company by showcasing our expertise, knowledge, and experience on and off the field. - 8K Expeditions (website)
Camps on Mt. Everest - Southeast Ridge Base Camp (ABC) Located at approximately 5,364 meters (17,598 feet), EBC sits just below the Khumbu Icefall, and serves as the starting point for all South Col expeditions, as well as Lhotse expeditions. Everest and Lhotse expeditions share Camp 1, Camp 2, and Camp 3. Camp 1 Situated at approximately 6,065 meters (19,900 feet), Camp 1 sits in relative safety above the treacherous Khumbu Icefall. Camp 2 Also known as Advanced Base Camp (ABC), sits at the base of the Lhotse Face at approximately 6,400 meters (21,000 feet). Camp 3 At around 7,200 meters (23,600 feet), Camp 3 sits halfway up the Lhotse Face on a steep slope. Camp 4 (South Col) Everest High Camp sits at approximately 7,900 meters (25,920 feet), and serves as the launch for the final summit push.