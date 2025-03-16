The Spring Climbing Season Begins in the Himalayas on Annapurna
Climbing Season Begins in the Himalayas
Climbing expeditions will soon launch into the Himalayas to prepare for their bids on 8,000-meter peaks – the highest mountains in the world. By early May, the Jetstream will make its annual northern pilgrimage into Tibet, which allows mountaineers to pursue the summits of these towering peaks.
Fourteen mountains in the world rise above 8,000-meters (26,247 feet). All of these mountians reside in the Himalayan and Karakorum mountain ranges in Asia and reach into the rarefied and dangerous strata known as the ‘Death Zone’. Legendary Italian climber, Reinhold Messner, became the first person to summit these prestigious mountains in 1986. His historic feat, chased by ambitious mountaineers ever since, set the bar in mountaineering.
French climbers Louis Lachenal and Maurice Herzog were the first mountaineers in the world to summit an 8,000-meter peak - Annapurna I in 1950, three years before Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay scaled Mt. Everest for the first time.
Annapurna
Annapurna I, the 10th highest mountain in the world, stands 8,091 meters (26,545 feet) in the Himalayas of Nepal. Its name, derived from Sanskrit, means "Goddess of the Harvests," symbolizing abundance. Despite its name, Annapurna's slopes are unforgiving and dangerous with high avalanche risk, unpredictable weather, and complex terrain. The mountain's fatality-to-summit ratio of over 30% make it among the most feared climbs in mountaineering.
Climbing Begins on Annapurna
Teams on Annapurna (8,091m / 26,545 feet) have begun their preparations for the early spring climbing season in the Himalayas. Known as the deadliest of the 8-000 meter peaks, Annapurna's routes are highly avalanche-prone – especially in early spring. The mountain remains one of the most feared climbs in mountaineering.
Angela Benavides reported in ExplorersWeb that a team of Sherpas have begun setting the season’s first route on Annapurna in preparation for several expeditions arriving soon. The Sherpas, from Imagine Nepal, have fixed ropes as high as Camp 2 with the intention of moving higher in the coming days.
The move higher to Camp 3 presents the most dangerous sections of the entire climb due to the high risk of avalanches and steep climbing among overhanging seracs. The head of Imagine Nepal, Mingma G, expressed that this section concerns the climbers most. ExplorersWeb noted Spanish climber Jonathan Garcia’s description of the dangerous zone.
“I felt like being in Pamplona, about to start running in front of San Fermin’s bulls! You take a deep breath and wait for the gates to open. The route sneaks, on rough terrain, right below the seracs above you. Chunks of ice fall constantly and can trigger avalanches.”
Imagine Nepal’s experienced Sherpas know the route well, and we wish them safety while fixing the path to the summit. They are preparing for their clients who will arrive at Base Camp following acclimatization trekking around the Annapurna Circuit.
“The climbers will arrive in Base Camp between next Sunday [March 16] and Tuesday [March 18], depending on the progress of the rope-fixing team,” said Mingma G. “There, they will make a further acclimatization trip to Camp 2. After that, they will be ready for a summit push.”
Only Nepalese outfitters, including Imagine Nepal, will guide trips to Annapurna. Western guiding companies, including Madison Mountianeering, Climbing The Seven Summits and International Mountain Guides will continue to focus Everest, Lhotse and the Cho Oyu and Shishapangma in Tibet. We will cover these expeditions a they get into place this spring to launch their own campaigns in the Himalayas.
The 8,000-Meter Peaks
Mount Everest (8,848m / 29,029 feet); K2 (8,611m / 28,251 feet); Kangchenjunga (8,586m / 28,169 feet); Lhotse (8,516m / 27,940 feet); Makalu (8,485m / 27,840 feet); Cho Oyu (8,188m / 26,867 feet); Dhaulagiri (8,167m / 26,795 feet); Manaslu (8,163m / 26,781 feet); Nanga Parbat (8,126m / 26,660 feet); Annapurna (8,091m / 26,545 feet); Gasherbrum I (8,080m / 26,509 feet); Broad Peak (8,051m / 26,414 feet); Gasherbrum II (8,035m / 26,362 feet); Shishapangma (8,027m / 26,335 feet).