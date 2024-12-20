The Start of the Astronomical Winter Launches Climbs in the Himalaya
The Winter Climbing Season begins Saturday, December 21, with the solstice and the official start of winter. The climbing expedition teams seeking to summit Himalayan peaks this winter season are currently acclimatizing in the Khumbu Valley, with Ama Dablam (22,349 feet) serving as warm-up peak for their 8,000-meter peak aspirations. The teams targeting Mt. Everest, Annapurna, and Manaslu recently reported in on their progress with their ambitious winter climbing plans.
The true winter climbing season in the Himalayas beings on December 21st , and these three teams have plans to attempt climbing three of the highest mountains in the world during the astronomical winter. The Himalaya, the highest mountain range in the world, stretches across Nepal, India, Bhutan, China, and Pakistan. The range is home to the fourteen 8,000-meter peaks - the highest mountains in the world known as ‘The Roof of the World’.'
Winter Ascents of Himalayan peaks present an additional set of challenges and dangers than the more traditional climbing seasons – namely colder than normal climbing conditions and less support. Alex Txikon, a purist winter-season climber, made the first winter ascent of Nanga Parbat with Simone Moro of Italy in 2016. Txikon also summited Manaslu in January, 2023.
Annapurna (26,545 ft.). Alex Txikon continues to work on a second attempt on Annapurna this winter with Italian climber Mattia Conte, Waldemar Kowalewski of Poland, Sajid Sadpara of Pakistan and the Seven Summit Trek’s sherpa team. This team just summited Ama Dablam last weekend, and will now travel to the base camp of Annapurna in time for the December winter calendar date of December 21.
Angela Bedavides reported in an Article for ExplorersWeb that Kowalewski’s plan to climb Ama Dablam one more time will be his last on the mountain due to hazardous conditions. However Kowalewski overcame his concerns and scaled Ama Cablama a third time as part of his winter climb aspirations. “I am very serious about winter Annapurna, and I want to get there in the best possible state of acclimatization,” Kowalewski told ExplorersWeb. He next plans to cycle the Annapurna circuit for six days with Sajid Sadpara.
Mt. Everest (29,029 ft.) Jost Kobusch has been in the Khumbu for nearly a month acclimatizing. He recently summited Lobuche, and has remained near the peak’s summit having set up camp at 6,000m and will remain there for a few more days before getting into position for Everest. Jost Kobusch of Germany, plans to climb Mt. Everest’s West Ridge solo when the winter season officially begins, he also climbed Mera Peak (21,247 feet) as part of his preparations.
Kobusch has been climbing and acclimatizing in central Nepal and recently arrived in the Khumbu to stage his attempt. Per the requirements of a true winter climb, he will not go to Everest Base Camp until December 22nd. Kobusch noted that an actual summit may not be in the cards this season. “In 2019-20 and 2021-22, [his two previous attempts] I spent time on the route working out the beta, learning a lot, and building skills. The goal will be to break the altitude record set by a French team in 1983. I would love to go higher and explore the upper section.”
Manaslu (26,781 ft.) Oswald Pereira of Poland will join Simone Moro and Nima Rinji Sherpa, the youngest person to climb the fourteen 8,000-meter peaks, on their alpine-style winter attempt on Manaslu. Pereira will cover the climb with film gear, including drone technology. They too will target Ama Dablam before Manaslu. Pereira will face extreme cold and difficult conditions trying to film the team’s expedition.
He explained to ExplorersWeb, “The footage will depend mainly on how our climbing goes. I want to use especially the acclimatization process for filming. Once on Manaslu, it will depend a lot on the conditions…When I started my 8,000m journey, the film ‘Cold’ by Cory Richards was my point of reference. It showed me that you don’t need a lot of material but strong characters and [footage] in extreme conditions to tell a good story.”
Climbing season in the Himalaya typically takes place just twice per year when the Jetstream subsides above the Himalayan sky. This brief calm, known as the 'weather window', or 'climbing window', first occurs in the spring from March to early June annually. A second 'weather window' opens during the post-monsoon season, from early September through mid-December – the fall climbing season. And now the brief, and extreme, winter climbing season is underway – more updates to come.