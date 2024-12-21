The Sun Rises for Adventure in Antarctica and Climbing Mount Vinson
The sun has risen on Mount Vinson
The Antarctic summer runs from late November through March, when the sun burns 24-hours per day and temperatures hover around -20°C (-29°F). This period opens climbing season on Mt. Vinson - the highest peak on the continent of Antarctica, standing 16,050 feet (4,892m). This distinction makes Mt. Vinson a member of the iconic Seven Summits – the highest mountain on each of the seven continents. Other extremely unique adventures also await this time of year.
Mount Vinson
Mount Vinson, part of the Sentinel Range of the Ellsworth Mountains near the Ronne Ice Shelf, rises 700 nautical miles from the South Pole. Mt. Vinson and five other nearby mountains collectively comprise Vinson Massif. In January 1967, a climbing team led by Nicholas Clinch from the American Antarctic Mountaineering Expedition summited Mt. Vinson for the first time.
Most climbers take the “Normal Route” up the Branscomb Glacier, which takes an average of 10 days. During the Antarctic summer, the sun shines all day and night, and temperatures rise to a suitable temperature for climbing. Mountaineers from around the world have descended to the frigid ice of Antarctica to scale Mt. Vinson, and notch one of the Seven Summits. Elite mountain-guiding company Madison Mountaineering recently enjoyed success on Vinson.
Madison Mountaineering Enjoys Early Success
Madison Mountaineering just led a successful climb on Mount Vinson. The entire team reached the summit of the iconic Seven Summit, marking another notable achievement for the mountaineering company founded by premier climber, and 14-time Mt. Everest summiteer, Garrett Madison. The team experienced clear skis and near-perfect climbing conditions on top of one of the most remote and pristine places on the planet. Following a well-earned celebration at Union Glacier Camp (base camp), the team will depart to Punta Arenas, Chile before heading home. Excellent work by Madison Mountaineeering.
Expedition leader, Benny Lieber, recently reported from Union Glacier, “Nice work everyone! What a great start to the season in Antarctica. We made it to the summit of Mount Vinson on December 14, 2024. The highest peak sticking up amongst the most frozen landscape on Planet Earth at 16,050ft. And positioned at 78°S in Antarctica. There wasn’t a cloud in the sky and as we climbed up the last few hours we covered our faces and hands to stay warm in an Antarctic wind. On the top, the wind faded to nearly nothing. We smiled and hugged and looked out at the endless ice in every direction. A surreal view unlike any other in the world. I’m so proud of our team for their hard work and commitment to standing on the top together- which is a memory that will stay with us all forever.”
Access to Antarctica
Access to Mt. Vinson presents a significant challenge. Most climbers and adventurers arrive in Punta Arenas, Chile. From there, they fly onto the Antarctic ice and arrive at Union Glacier Camp - a base camp located on the continent's interior. Logistical preparations require careful planning and coordination to ensure climbers, and other adventurers, have the necessary gear and supplies to survive in the Antarctic’s unforgiving environment.
Those attempting to climb the Seven Summits must eventually confront this challenging exposure. Two other adventures await those willing to make the extraordinary journey to Antarctica: Checking out the Emperor Penguin - the tallest and heaviest of all living penguin species and endemic to Antarctica, and tagging the South Pole - the southernmost point on Earth, which lies antipodally on the opposite side of Earth from the North Pole, at a distance of 12,430 miles in all directions. (Related Article)