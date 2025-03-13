The TCS Sydney Marathon Included in the Abbott World Marathon Majors
2025 TCS Sydney Marathon
Started in 2006, the World Marathon Majors("WMM") or the Abbott World Marathon Majors), consists of championship-style elite marathons. The competition for men and women runners, based on cumulative points, includes seven major marathon races. In November it was announced that the TCS Sydney Marathon was added to the exclusive list of Abbott World Marathon Majors. The original six celebrated races include the marathons in New York City, London, Chicago, Berlin, Tokyo and Boston.
''The TCS Sydney Marathon presented by ASICS underwent a multi-year process that required each year to pass AbbottWMM's criteria for two consecutive years, before becoming the next Abbott World Marathon Major,'' as explained on the official race website. ''Through significant increase in marathon participation — from 5,300 in 2022 to 25,000 in 2024 — several updates to the start area and the course, a huge uplift in entertainment and fan zones, and delivering a world-class event fit for the Majors.''
Eliud Kipchoge
The monumental race will take place August 31st with a full field that will include elite runners seeking the significant prize money presented at the end of Abbot World Marathon Majors. Among the favorite athletes in marathon running, Eliud Kipchoge, will make the start in Sydney, which will electrify the runners and spectators during the race.
''Having [Kipchoge] race the TCS Sydney Marathon in its first year as an Abbott World Marathon Major is a dream come true,'' said Wayne Larden, the Sydney race director, as reported by Theo Kahler of Runner's World. ''His presence will elevate the event to new heights, bringing an unprecedented level of excitement, prestige, and global attention.
Kipchoge, 40, is a five-time Olympic competitor who has earned two gold medals — one in the Rio 2016 Games and one in Tokyo 2020. Also, among his lengthy list of achievements, is a silver medal from the Beijing 2008 Games and a bronze meda earned in Athens 2004.
According to the office race website, this marathon will be the largest event held in Australia and is expected to include approximately 35,000 runners from around the world, all meeting at the starting line in North Sydney. As the race approaches, it's likely that more elite runners will announce their participation, especially given the recent announcement of that Eliud Kipchogewill compete.