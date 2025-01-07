The Ultimate Guide to Ski Resorts Perfect for Beginners Ready to Hit the Slopes
Although skiing has been around for centuries, as time goes by the sport has only become more and more popular. Maybe it's the technology, maybe it's the nostlagia, but perhaps it's less about those things and more about the itch to learn a new hobby that will get you outside during the winter.
Whether you're a young buck or an old dog, the saying does go, "You can teach an old dog new tricks." Skiing or snowboarding can be an overwhelming activity to get a hang of, but it is never too late or too early to learn to ski, but the next issue is to find a resort that is beginner friendly and will make you or your beginner skier keep coming back for more.
According to percentage of beginner terrain, here are the top 11 resorts for newcomers.
1. Dollar Mountain ~ Sun Valley, Idaho
Beginner Terrain: 63%
The first thing you need to know about Dollar Mountain is that is was created specifically with novices in mind. As part of Sun Valley, the beginner terrain is separated by the main slopes the resort by a relative 2 miles. The purpose of the slopes of Dollar Mountain is to give new skiers and snowboarders a chance to hone their skills without the distraction and worry of more advanced sportsman.
The unique bowl shape of the rolling hills on the novice mountain gives the gift of time and space to those who want to fall in love with the sport without the stress of seasoned onlookers.
2. Camelback Mountain ~ Pennsylvania
Beginner Terrain: 39%
The large expanse of terrain on Camelback Mountain makes the resort a great option for beginner skiers to try their hand at the sport. There are two base areas that offer learning experience with four chairlifts and a couple of carpet lifts.
The wide expanse of mountainous terrain means that the runs are long and winding so that skiers and snowboarders alike can practice turns, pizzas and french fries with ease and comfort all while enjoying magnificent Pennsylvanian vistas.
3. Buttermilk Ski Resort ~ Aspen, Colorado
Beginner Terrain: 35%
Another mountain that is designed entirely for novices to have a place to learn the trade is the Buttermilk Ski Resort. The mountain is mostly greens with a few blues and blacks here and there to let skiers that have skied a few times test their skills and level up.
Recently, Buttermilk also opened their new base area complete with easy-to-navigate service centers such as the Buttermilk's Hideout Children's Center as well as rental services.
4. Heavenly Mountain Resort ~ California
Beginner Terrain: 35%
Located near Lake Tahoe, Heavenly Mountain Resort offers celestial views that attract skiers and snowboarders from miles around. The beginner slopes can be found at the top of the gondola, and the two short chairlifts and a magic carpet lets new students take in the beautiful scenery while learning to love their new hobby.
Because learning how to ski or snowboard is not an easy feat for most, the resort also offers a tubing hill and a mountain coaster in the same area. If your legs can't take a snowplow stance any longer, take a break and slide down the hill on a tube.
5. Beaver Mountain ~ Logan, Utah
Beginner Terrain: 35%
Although this resort is lesser known than other ski resorts in Utah, Beaver Mountain is a great option for beginners. Located in the Logan Canyon just 20 minutes away from Bear Lake, the entire mountain is outlined with greens and blues, allowing beginners to have the option to stay on the bunny hill or to hop on the big lift to take a turn on the green runs up top.
This resort is a great option for families with varying skill levels to come and practice on groomers while additionally getting the chance to find little pockets of powder along the way.
6. Okemo Mountain Resort ~ Vermont
Beginner Terrain: 32%
Another wonderful family-friendly resort is the Okema Mountain Resort. The resort boasts two bunny hills that have multiple chair lifts and carpet lifts that lets newbies get their ski legs under them before taking on the rest of the mountain.
The resort is renowned for east coast skiers and is accessible from several directions including Boston and NYC. The base of the mountain offers a Learning Center in addition to the beginner friendly runs.
7. Big Sky Resort ~ Montana
Beginner Terrain: 23%
Big Sky is home to some of the toughest skiing terrain in the U.S., but the black diamonds only take up a small portion of the resort. The famous resort in Montana houses a surprising amount of beginner and intermediate runs. The trail map suggests miles and miles of greens that can eventually run into harder stuff, but the main purpose of it is to get you to the slightly harder terrain to keep you building your endurance and coming back for more.
8. Whiteface Mountain ~ New York
Beginner Terrain: 22%
The peaks of Whiteface Mountain is lined with blues and blacks, but the entire lower region is traced with beginner level runs that will keep greenies interested. From magic carpets to short lift rides, Whiteface teaches steady progression, giving you a range of levels to let you practice your skills without getting bored with the same old trail.
The resort can be compared to a ladder, the higher you go the harder it gets, but the views at the top are surely worth the hard lessons learned at the base of the mountain.
9. Beaver Creek ~ Colorado
Beginner Terrain: 19%
Known for its guest service, Beaver Creek has an impressive three dedicated learning areas. Haymeadow Park, Red Buffalo Park and McCoy Park each has its own lift that brings you to the top of each gentle slope that can be quietly carved by snowplow turns without the crowd of speedsters and black diamond enthusiasts bursting your bubble.
Beaver Creek is also famous for its top notch ski and snowboard school due to its video analysis program and hand selected instructors. The reliability, skill and patience of the instructors and the ski school program will leave you well equipped for the world of blue runs and black diamonds
10. Steamboat Resort ~ Colorado
Beginner Terrain: 14%
Steamboat Resort has put a lot of focus on building their reputation for great learning experience, and the gentle slopes of the Greenhorn Ranch gives new skiers and snowboarders a chance to try their hand at the sport all the while enjoying the view of the great Rocky Mountains.
The newly-bulit Wild Blue Gondola gives skiers a lift to the mid-mountain learning area at Greenhorn Ranch and the excellent programs for learning to ski or snowboard makes the experience worth the struggle.
11. Grand Targhee ~ Wyoming
Beginner Terrain: 10%
Grand Traghee does not have the most grandiose bunny hills and magic carpets compared to Beaver Creek or Dollar Mountain; however, the laid-back style of the resort means that crowds are minimal and fresh snow is unmatched. The mellow vibes of Grand Targhee make it an ideal resort to focus on learning to snowplow as well as how to ski through massive amounts of powder.
The ski school is great at helping new students feel comfortable in their boots, the smaller classes allowing for a lot of one-one-one interactions. The resort offers a dedicated learning hill at the base of the mountain, and the Shoshone lift has tons of additional green runs to explore higher up the mountain. So although it is a smaller resort, there is still plenty of fun to be had even for beginners.