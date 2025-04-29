The Uninvited Invitational by The North Face Featured Freeride Snowboard Show
The Uninvited Invitational, presented by The North Face, returned to Woodward Park City for the third year in a row and was held April 10-13, 2025. Founded by The North Face athlete Jess Kimura in 2017, the Uninvited Invitational is a four-day Freeride snowboard event for women, girls, and non-binary riders.
The dream of legendary pro snowboarder Jess Kimura, and the 2025 Uninvited Invitational Presented by The North Face, is all about support, community, elevating athletes, and making a difference. Last year’s event, held at Woodward Park City, was a hit. Returning to Woodward Park City for this year’s event brought stoke and energy. The Woodward Park City crew went all out on the course build and received rave reviews from the contestants and fans.
Woodward Park City’s team went bananas on the pre-event course build with tons of really creative shaping and fabricating to the delight of this year’s contestants. Seventy-five competitors gave it their all to vie for their share of the $60,000 in cash prizes. Duelling it out over a two-day qualifier, 29 riders progressed into the finals. If you witnessed the action live, it was off the charts with riders Jill Perkins, Mela Stalker, and Devi Gupta all performing well.
The 2025 Uninvited Invitational Presented by The North Face
The crowd went wild when 15-year-old Jess Perlmutter went airborne with a massive frontside boardslide 450 out of the wallride. With this, Perlmutter etched her name on the top of the leaderboard and a $15,000 first-place prize money.
Event final results
Top 5 Riders
1 – Jess Perlmutter
2 – Himari Takamori
3 – Veda Hallen
4 – Devi Gupta
5 – Annika Morgan
Individual Awards Best Trick: Jaylen Hansen
Best Air: Katja Dutu
Best Slam: Jayva Jordan
Heart Award: Emma Sita
Style Award: Emma Crosby
Baldface Stoke Award: Bella Warren
One to Watch: Mela Stalker
North Face Free Your Line: Laura Rogowski
Yeti Rookie Award: Hinano Sakamoto