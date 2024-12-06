The Vannonball Run Combining With Jay Leno for Another Fundraising Venture
Early in November, Storyteller Overland created their own “Cannonball Run” inspired venture with the goal of fundraising as much money as possible for hurricane relief.
The idea that blossomed was the first-ever Vannonball Run. A goal of $50,000 was set for the American Red Cross hurricane relief fund and they reached it in the days following the trek.
Altogether, the duo of Co-Founder Lee Conn and Executive Producer Jason Ruha of the Storyteller Team covered 5,137 miles from Cape Flattery, Washington to Key West, Florida. 168 hours in total were spent on the road traveling.
Along the way, different “side quests” were done by the crew. Those were planned pit stops, going to the lowest point of Death Valley and up to the highest point of the Rocky Mountains.
Another one of the stops they made while in California was to see former late-night television host and comedian, Jay Leno. After his time on late-night television was over, he was featured in the American web and television series Jay Leno’s Garage.
Despite not being on television any longer, the series is still going on his YouTube Channel with 3.69 million subscribers as recently as August 2024. His personal garage was where the Vannonball Run went, which was a very special occasion.
His garage, featuring all sorts of automobiles is not open to the public. But, winners of a special auction will be able to visit, taking part in an incredibly rare and sought-after opportunity.
During the trip, Leno made an offer to Storyteller Overland to auction off two tours of his space, both scheduled to last for two hours.
Bidding can now be done at Tiltify and will be open through December 11. Place your bid for the chance to visit Leno’s garage at the Burbank Airport in Burbank, California.
His collection includes over 181 cars and 160 motorcycles, providing whoever wins with plenty to look through and explore.
Just like Vannonball Run, the proceeds from the Jay Leno Garage bidding will all be going to charity. The American Red Cross hurricane relief funds will be the beneficiary once again.