The World Ice Fishing Championships to Begin in Grand Rapids, MI
The United States Angling Confederation will host the 2025 FIPSed XXI World Ice Fishing Championships in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The championships run from February 11- 16. The spectacular venue of Tamarack Lake will host a wide variety of species on 323 pristine acres.
The International competition will include teams from Estonia, Finland, Kazahkstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Mongolia, Norway, Poland, Sweden and the United States. To better understand the sport of ice fishing I sought expert advice from Evan Bottcher, a licensed guide in the Northern Region of the Adirondack Park in New York.
In New York State's six million acre Adirondack Park, there truly is something for everyone to enjoy.
With the stunning views of the surrounding mountains and ample opportunity for outdoor adventure, tourists regularly flock to the park.
Although most tourists visit during the summer months, some individuals find themselves drawn to the frigid Adirondack winter. While skiing, snowboarding, and winter hiking in the 46 High Peaks tend to capture the attention of a substantial number of locals and visitors, there's one other sport in particular that continues to draw people in: ice fishing.
Evan Bottcher, a licensed guide in the Northern Region of the Adirondacks, sat down with us to introduce and uncover the various elements of ice fishing. Bottcher is the owner of Adirondack Ice Fishing and has been professionally guiding for over a decade. What started as a fly fishing business later became a year-round service when Bottcher began guiding on ice. From then on, he and his fellow guides have been providing memorable ice fishing experiences for their clients.
Safety
Bottcher places a great emphasis on safety whether he's guiding or off on a personal fishing trip.
"This is not a sport [where] you mess around with safety. You don't take chances when walking out onto a lake," he stated. "When you visit a new area, a big part of that is making sure that you're walking out onto a safe lake. We help people make sure that they're getting out where they need to go."
When determining if ice is safe to fish on, Bottcher uses a spud bar to test the thickness of the ice, shooting for at least six inches or above in thickness when guiding. In addition to the spud bar, he uses an auger to drill into the ice which can also be used as a measuring tool.
Ice fishing presents a unique set of dangers compared to fishing on a shoreline in fair weather, given that ice can be unstable and dreadful winter weather may arise. "When we're on a lake, the number one thing we hate to see is a windy day. When it's windy, you can imagine the process outside, setting up a tent with blowing snow and windchill," said Bottcher.
"I don't care if it's a thirty degree day or a zero degree day, I would take the coldest day if it's going to be still. "With such extreme conditions serving as a possibility, arrive prepared with layered non-cotton clothing to minimize the risks of hypothermia.
Gear
For beginners looking to purchase ice fishing gear, Bottcher shared some valuable words of wisdom.
"Go on a guided trip, split [the cost] with your friends, and then make a shopping list while you're there with the guide," he said. "If you're that new to it, go ice fishing for a while and get the know-how before you start dropping money."
This will allow you and your friends to practice with your guide's gear and learn how to use the equipment before you open your wallet. Bottcher leaves one final piece of advice for individuals who are new to the sport, or are thinking about giving it a go.
"Make it happen. Find a clinic or local store and tell people that you're interested in starting. It's hard to get into if you don't have someone to take you, or an [ice fishing] community. Hire a local guide or join an ice fishing community."
As with many adventure sports such as climbing or spelunking, it's best practice to keep hidden gems, hidden. Doing so helps protect the environment and prevents "spot burning," a term used when someone shares successful fishing locations publicly, often resulting in overuse of the area. As you learn and hone in on your ice fishing skills, practice Leave No Trace (LNT) principles each step of the way.