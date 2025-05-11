The World Rally Championship (WRC) Eyes 2026 Return to the U.S.
For the first time since 1988, fans won’t have to travel abroad to witness the WRC's high-speed, high-drama racing. After nearly four decades, the World Rally Championship (WRC) is making a triumphant return to the United States in 2026. The move, cemented by a multi-year contract, signals the WRC’s bold step into one of the world’s most lucrative motorsports markets—and a wider global audience awaits.
Chattanooga, Tennessee, will host the newly minted Rally USA, bringing world-class rallying back to American soil. The event is expected to ignite fresh interest in U.S. rally racing and elevate the profile of the American Rally Association (ARA), positioning it alongside international motorsport giants.
The last WRC event in the U.S. occurred at the Olympus Rally in Washington State.
Behind this revival is a dedicated partnership between the ARA, Chattanooga tourism officials, Tennessee state leaders, and the WRC. According to WRC Promoter Simon Larkin, “We’re 100% onboard for taking the risk and backing ourselves in the world’s biggest consumer market.”
Chattanooga’s forest-lined gravel roads offer a scenic but treacherous stage for rally racing. The natural terrain promises unpredictability and excitement, making it an ideal host city.
The WRC’s return to American racing hasn’t happened overnight. In September 2023, Chattanooga held a demonstration event observed by FIA safety delegate Michèle Mouton. The 8-stage, 118-mile test run helped lay the groundwork for a return. A second test event, Tennessee Rally USA, followed in June 2024, expanding to 14 special stages that more closely mirrored the WRC format.
These weren’t mere exhibitions—they were strategic dry runs. Another event is planned for 2025, which will act as a live test of safety protocols, marshaling, and spectator management ahead of the official 2026 rally.
Crowd safety remains a top priority. Much of the rally will occur within a national forest, providing natural boundaries that assist in crowd control. This gives organizers an edge in managing the high-volume U.S. audience. The motorsport market in the U.S. reaches approximately 300 to 350 million people.
Pending FIA approval, the U.S. could host up to 15 rallies as part of a broader vision to expand WRC’s American footprint. When Rally USA kicks off, American fans will finally see the world’s best drivers navigating cutting-edge machines through Tennessee’s rugged, varied terrain. This event will allow audiences to discover the visceral appeal of rallying firsthand.
One of Rally’s most captivating features is its unique intimacy. There are no grandstands or barriers distancing fans from the action—spectators will line the edges of the forest roads, just feet from where the cars blast by. Vehicles slide through hairpin turns, leap over crests, and tear through water crossings, creating a breathtaking spectacle.