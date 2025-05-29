The World Skateboarding Tour Kicks Off the 2025 Season in Rome
The World Skateboarding Tour (WST) kicks off 2025 with a bang at the iconic Colle Oppio skate park in Rome, Italy. The event takes place from June 1-8, 2025, and is the first of five confirmed stops. Five stops for now.
The WST is the premier global circuit for park and street skating. The first stop in the season is an epic one, with skaters showcasing their skill set against the legendary Colosseum. The talent is top-notch, and the WST is the only qualifying route for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.
The Rome event features men's and women's street and park events. Over 150 skaters from all over the globe will descend on Rome to compete in open qualifiers, with the top eight battling it out for crucial season points. Colle Oppio's urban skate park is the perfect place for an event of this caliber.
The park is tailor-made for big tricks, big air, technical grinds, and creative lines. It's the perfect canvas for these artist-athletes. The World Skateboarding Tour is organized by World Skate, the only recognized skateboarding authority by the International Olympic Committee.
The lineup is a juggernaut of top household names in the sport. Led by 2024 Japanese medalists Yoshizawa Coco and Yuto Horigome, who both dominate the street category. Both of these skaters set records in Tokyo and Paris. Australia's Keegan Palmer and Arisa Trew look to solidify their legacies after both winning gold in Paris 2024.
Equipped with soaring spins and combos that will keep competitors on their toes and force nothing short of excellence. But don't discredit the new talent, as Peru's Brigitte Morales, who dominated at the Bolivarian Games, and Brazil's Rayssa Leal, a silver medalist, bring a ton of energy to the park.
Team USA's Jagger Eaton and Nyjah Huston will push for the podium with technical tricks and runs coming straight off Paris's momentum. The merit-based format of the WST ensures that it is truly anyone's competition. The open qualifiers leave the floodgates open to new talent hoping for a chance to shine in the spotlight.
Rome is a cultural wonder. The 2024 World Skate Games drew 12,000 fans and 2025 could build on this momentum. The event is packed with live music, skate clinics, and street art, which will resonate with skateboarding's fan base and its youth-driven appeal. Need another reason to attend? WST: Italy is free to the public. You can stream the event on Olympics.com and on the Olympics app.