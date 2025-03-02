Third Place Podium Finish for USA in FWT Georgia Pro
For the second year in a row, the eastern European country of Georgia welcomed the FIS Freeride World Tour by Peak Performance into their unique mountainous terrain for spectacular freeride competition.
The fourth stop of the FWT was located on the Kakhiani face at Tetnuldi Resort in Mestia, Georgia, one of the most demanding venues of the season. Sitting tall at roughly 10,400 feet (3,170 m) with a whopping 1,083-foot (330 m) vertical drop, Kakhiani face is a monster of a mountain, but after extensive safety assessments and stabilization work, the riders were itching to take on the beast.
Following a long week of postponements due to the safety inspections, the FWT finally got the go-ahead to hold the Georgia Pro on Saturday, March 1, and with it came yet another triumph for the U.S.
26-year-old Taylor Dobyns from Boston, Massachusetts claimed her first FWT Pro podium in the Ski Women category after she dropped into an avalanche deposit couloir, flew through the powder with aggressive racer turns, and flawlessly executed a triple drop at the end of her run. Her score of 68.67 came with an ear-to-ear smile as Dobyns had previously placed 7th three times in a row this season - a result she worked hard to improve upon.
At the end of the competition, Dobyns stood on the podium beside Switzerland’s Jenna Keller, who came in second with 73.67 points and Poland’s Zuzanna Witych, who came in first with 77.00 points.
“It still feels very surreal but so exciting, so special getting to compete here in Georgia,” Dobyns remarked after her run. “Soft snow is awesome but sometimes it can be a little bit more variable as it proved today so I’m excited to put a run down that I’m proud of.”
The morning of the competition brought blue skies and a fresh layer of snow, which, as Dobyns suggested, can be unpredictable. With The Cut coming up after the fifth stop in Fieberbrunn Pro, putting a strong run down was critical for the riders to raise their overall rankings in the competition. They all adjusted their strategies to balance the criteria of the competition in a way that would be reflected positively in their scores.
The Cut is the critical moment in the FWT where the riders that have the best scores qualify for the sixth and final event of the season - the Yeti Xtreme Verbier By Honda. Only 31 of 58 free riders will qualify for the final event of the season: Four from Snowboard Women, seven from Snowboard men, seven from Ski Women and thirteen from Ski Men.
With four events down, the next stop will be in the picturesque peaks of Fieberbrunn, Austria on March 8-13. To stay tuned on the FWT events, watch replays, or see overall rankings, visit the Freeride World Tour website. Related Adventure Article