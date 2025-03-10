Third Stop on WSL Championship Tour Presents Extreme Challenge
World Surf League Championship Tour - MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal
The third stop of the 2025 World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour will soon take place from March 15-25 in Peniche, Portugal. This presents an exciting and action-packed stop on the Championship Tour as competitors will face the MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal. Competitors will face grueling conditions as they surf for victory on extreme and challenging waves.
Supertubos, a famous surf break where the athletes will compete, brings dynamic and shocking waves that often provedifficult to navigate. While located in a quaint and relatively calm fishing city, the barreling waves disrupt the beaches of the small town and present the perfect setting for competition. The Supertubos never disappoints.
"When you look at Supertubos as a wave, it is a hard breaking, shallow, awesome barrel," Peter Mel, WSL Analyst, said in an interview with the organization. Confirming Mel's statement, WSL Commentator, Joe Turpel, stated, "It's very powerful — it's on a crazy sand bottom bank. We've seen injuries happen here."
The Punishing Waves of Europe
This location, not for the faint of heart, pushes surfing's elite athletes to the top of their games, as the ymust prepare for a wide array of daunting surprises the unpredictable waves throw at them. Top competitors such as American surfer Caitlin Simmers and Brazil's Olympian Italo Ferreira are expected to make an appearance at the event, both of whom are comfortably sitting at the top of the 2025 WSL Championship Tour standings. This punishing Tour stop will test both lead competitors.
"We're definitely not in Hawaii anymore. We've come over to Europe [Portugal] — it's definitely raw. You get over here and you have the idea of perfection, but the reality of Europe is you're gonna get punished," said a WSL team member.
WSL Stop No. 4 - Surf City El Salvador Pro
Upon the conclusion of the MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal, athletes will prepare for stop No. 4 in Punta Roca, El Salvador where the Surf City El Salvador Pro will be held. This event is scheduled for April 2-12, and will be flooded with thrill and excitement. A full schedule of the 2025 WSL World Championship Tour can be found on the World Surf League official website.