Third Stop on WSL Championship Tour Presents Extreme Challenge

The World Surf League ("WSL") Cahmpionship Tour heads to the extreme waves in Portugal for the 2025 Tour's third event.

Maria Aldrich

Surfer Leo Romanholi takes a wave on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, as he prepares for a winter surfing competition in Rhode Island.
World Surf League Championship Tour - MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal

The third stop of the 2025 World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour will soon take place from March 15-25 in Peniche, Portugal. This presents an exciting and action-packed stop on the Championship Tour as competitors will face the MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal. Competitors will face grueling conditions as they surf for victory on extreme and challenging waves.

Supertubos, a famous surf break where the athletes will compete, brings dynamic and shocking waves that often provedifficult to navigate. While located in a quaint and relatively calm fishing city, the barreling waves disrupt the beaches of the small town and present the perfect setting for competition. The Supertubos never disappoints.

"When you look at Supertubos as a wave, it is a hard breaking, shallow, awesome barrel," Peter Mel, WSL Analyst, said in an interview with the organization. Confirming Mel's statement, WSL Commentator, Joe Turpel, stated, "It's very powerful — it's on a crazy sand bottom bank. We've seen injuries happen here."

The Punishing Waves of Europe

This location, not for the faint of heart, pushes surfing's elite athletes to the top of their games, as the ymust prepare for a wide array of daunting surprises the unpredictable waves throw at them. Top competitors such as American surfer Caitlin Simmers and Brazil's Olympian Italo Ferreira are expected to make an appearance at the event, both of whom are comfortably sitting at the top of the 2025 WSL Championship Tour standings. This punishing Tour stop will test both lead competitors.

"We're definitely not in Hawaii anymore. We've come over to Europe [Portugal] — it's definitely raw. You get over here and you have the idea of perfection, but the reality of Europe is you're gonna get punished," said a WSL team member.

WSL Stop No. 4 - Surf City El Salvador Pro

Upon the conclusion of the MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal, athletes will prepare for stop No. 4 in Punta Roca, El Salvador where the Surf City El Salvador Pro will be held. This event is scheduled for April 2-12, and will be flooded with thrill and excitement. A full schedule of the 2025 WSL World Championship Tour can be found on the World Surf League official website.

MARIA ALDRICH

Maria Aldrich graduated from SUNY Potsdam with a degree in Exercise Science and a minor in Wilderness Education. While earning her degrees, she learned the fundamentals of climbing, wilderness travel, and leadership in the backcountry. These skills built upon Maria's lifelong passion for the outdoors. Following graduation, she began working in the outdoor recreation field, serving individuals with disabilities to help them access outdoor pursuits including hiking, paddling, horseback riding, and snowshoeing. The following year, Maria moved to the Adirondack Mountains in New York State to continue working towards a life of adventure and writing. She has continued rock and ice climbing, hiking in the High Peaks of the Adirondacks, and paddling through various rivers while documenting her experiences through writing. When Maria isn’t adventuring in the mountains, she can be found reading a book, fishing on a shoreline, or spending time with family.

