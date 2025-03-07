Thousands Apply for Iconic New York City Marathon - Few Selected
The 2025 TCS New York City Marathon
The 2025 TCS New York City Marathon drawing took place on March 5 with an exceptionally high number of applicants hoping for a spot in the famous marathon field. Over 200,000 applications have been received but, unfortunately, many will be turned away for this year's event. According to New York Road Runners (NYRR), only 2-3% of the applicants will gain entry to the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to participate in the race on Nov. 2, 2025.
World Marathon Majors
The TCS New York City Marathon, listed as one of the World Marathon Majors, was initially established in 1970. Since inception, the race has grown substantially each year - applicants and runners. Competitors hail from roughly 140 countries, and receive a cheering and enthusiastic welcome from over one million supporters lining New York's street in all 5 burroughs. Regardless of where your from, or your running ability, the support recieved propels participants throughout the 26.2-mile challenge.
"More than ever, people want to experience the magic of the TCS New York City Marathon, and we are excited to offer multiple entry methods through our general entry drawing, Official Charity Partner Program, NYRR Team for Climate, Member-Only Second Chance Drawing, the NYRR marathon sweepstakes, and via International Tour Operators," said NYRR CEO Rob Simmelkjaer, as reported by Jeff Capellini of CBS News.
The 2024 NYC Marathon
Last year, the New York City Marathon saw over 55,000 runners, setting a participation record for the race. While official numbers for 2025 have not been determined, it's probable that the number of runners will either match or surpass the 2024 field.
Taking home the 2024NYC Marathon victory for the men was Dutch runner, Abdi Nageeye, who is no stranger to the marathon. In fact, the 36-year-old also competed in the 2023 race and placed fourth, along with third in 2022 and fifth in 2021. His plans for 2025 remain fairly quiet, but he has been actively training this past season. Sheila Chepkirui of Kenya won the 2024 TCS New York City Marathon for the women.
The 2025 race will take place on Sunday, Nov. 2 when world-class athletes will gather in The Big Apple to compete for the titles surrounded by thousands of enthusiastic, and lucky, particpants. Although this annual event is a bucket list competition for many avid runners, it is also a time for like-minded athletes to meet and celebrate their successes together.