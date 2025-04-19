Three Famous People Competing in the 2025 Boston Marathon
The 2025 Boston Marathon is approaching quickly, and will kick off on Monday morning, April 21st. ,Weather conditions throughout the race are expected to be favorable as temperatures will be around 50 degrees Fahrenheit by the time the race concludes.
With over 30,000 runners registered for the race, energy and morale will undoubtedly be high, particularly when taking into account the number of spectators the race typically attracts—roughly 500,000 individuals all gathered together to cheer on Boston. Among the crowd will be a few iconic individuals competing in the race.
Famous Faces Making an Appearance at the 2025 Boston Marathon
Matt James. Widely known for his role on ABC's television show "The Bachelor" and "Dancing with the Stars," James is no stranger to getting attention from the media. Not only is he a reality star, but he's also a dedicated runner competing in his second Boston Marathon race on Monday. According to Abby Carney of Runner's World, James also ran in the New York City Marathon between 2021-2024. With such vast experience, he shared wisdom for fellow runners on his Instagram page.
"Patience followed by destruction - be patient the 1st 20 miles, then destroy that last 10k downhill! The more fun you have, the faster you go," he wrote. "When crossing the finish line, don't stop your watch (you've gotta celebrate! It's all about the finish line photos!). Have fun the whole time (enjoy the parts that feel good and don't... that's when you push)!"
As he announced on his social media, he will work closely with ESPN and WCVB5 as a field correspondent during the upcoming race.
Paula Radcliffe. A running legend she was, and a legend she will remain. Previously holding the women's marathon world record at 2:15:25, which she set in 2003, Radcliffe stands as one of the most prolific female runners in the world. She held the record for 16 years before Kenyan runner Brigid Kosgei claimed the title, as reported by BBC.
During the 2025 Tokyo Marathon, Radcliffe made a strong return to competitive running. Continuing to chase after the "Six Star" title of finishing each of the Abbott World Marathon Majors, Radcliffe will be running in the upcoming Boston Marathon, where she will represent her previous record by wearing Bib 215.
Scott Stallings. As a three-time victor of the PGA Tour, professional golfer Scott Stallings has competition in his blood. An athlete at heart who attracts success, Stallings is likely planning to show up ready to clock a solid finishing time. However, that's not his most prominent motive. He has been focused on raising funds for the Golf Fights Cancer organization.
"GET READY, BOSTON! Only 2 weeks until I take on the @bostonmarathon," Stallingswrote on Instagram. "I'm so thankful for the incredible support from @golffightscancer and @nobull! Every donation brings us closer to our goal! Let's make some noise at Boylston!"
While it will be exciting for athletes to be surrounded by many well-known individuals, the race is a monumental moment for many. This is an anticipatory time of celebration as athletes prepare to check off a major bucket list item.