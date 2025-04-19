Three Legendary Surfers Impress at Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach
The World Surf League (WSL) Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach 2025 in Victoria, Australia, has now been put on hold as of Friday afternoon due to adverse conditions on the water. However, the show must go on—three celebrated surfers took this as an opportunity to return to Rip Curl and entertain spectators by shredding some waves.
Taking part in the fun were longtime professionals Mick Fanning, Stephanie Gilmore, and Mason Ho. The iconic trio put on an hour-long show and didn't miss a beat. "It's been incredible, my years coming down here. My first year was in '97, so in a couple more years, it will be 30 years of coming down," said Mick Fanning in an interview, per the WSL. "What a special place. There's so much history, so many incredible stories... I'm just honored to be a part of it."
Fanning, 43, hails from Penrith, Australia and grew to become an elite surfer who, over the years, secured 22 Championship Tour victories and was honored as the Australian Male Surfer of the Year for numerous seasons. Additionally, he is a three-time World Champion having been crowned in 2007, 2009 and 2013, per his official website.
Fanning, Gilmore, and Ho Make Legendary Appearance
"Two of the greatest with 11 world titles, 8 Bells victories, and one empty Bells Bowl in common," the WSL wrote on Instagram. "Good to see YETI ambassadors @mfanno and @stephaniegilmore back in the jersey, sharing the treat of a well-earned lineup to themselves with special guest @cocom4debarrelkilla during the Icons Heat at the @wsl Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach."
The unfavorable conditions have carried into the morning at Bells Beach, pushing the organizers to call off events. They want athletes to have the opportunity to compete in decent weather. WSL officials are expected to reassess conditions on Sunday.
While the weather has put a minor damper on the event, it was a treat for athletes and spectators to witness the magic of legendary surfers as they made such an iconic return to the water.