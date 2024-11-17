Three Products to Help Keep You Hydrated On Your Next Outdoor Adventure
There is a lot of preparation that goes into ensuring that a person is ready to conquer an adventure. Whether it is a long hiking trip through windy trails, scaling a mountain or preparing for a mile, it takes a lot to get right.
Mental training has to be done, as being in the right head space matters a lot more than people realize. If you believe that the task you are facing can get done, it will help overcome hurdles during the activity as things can change constantly.
Physically a lot of work is put in as well.
Getting into shape is important, as your body needs to be able to handle the rigors of whatever it is you are choosing to do. But, one aspect of this training that some people will overlook is hydration and nurishment.
That is where Osmo Nutrition comes in.
They have you covered with everything you will need during preparation in the lead-up to your trek, things to keep you at peak performance during the activity and then to help your body recover after.
Active Hydration helps replenish all that is lost during an activity. Sweating during an intense workout, their formula has the right amount of electrolytes to replace whatever water has been lost.
"Not all hydration mixes are created equal, and Osmo Active Hydration is by far the best mix I have ever used. It comes in a handful of delicious subtle flavors that I never get sick of, never causes any GI distress, and has the right balance of electrolytes with a bit of carbohydrates leads to optimal hydrating. During extremely hot races, Osmo has been critical to keeping my race on track and feeling strong. Ever since discovering this product, I’ve never gone back to the countless other options I tried in the past that always came up short,” said Mark Marzen, a distance runner.
Need a little pick me up during your activity? Power Fuel has you covered with products that are easy on the stomach but get the job done.
Using the latest information gathered by science, this can be used before, during or after a workout to give you that extra boost. Neutrally flavored, it can be mixed with the other products or just into your water.
“I’ve used Power Fuel on at least 10 runs so far, all of varying distances and effort levels…I’ve had ZERO stomach issues, which is always the top concern when switching up the nutrition routine. You mix it right in with your Osmo electrolytes and I love knowing I’m sipping on sodium and calories at the same time. It’s an effortless way to get in more calories on the run, and more calories is never a bad thing…And it’s delicious!! If you already use Osmo’s electrolyte mix, it tastes like that but a little sweeter. Very yummy. Highly recommend,” said Blake Wageman, an ultra-runner.
Last but not least, Rapid Recovery combines proteins, carbohydrates and caffeine to encourage muscle recovery and improve glycogen replacement. The inclusion of caffeine has been shown to increase the glycogen replacement by 66 percent.
Made with real chocolate and vanilla, they taste great for a delicious reward after a grueling workout.