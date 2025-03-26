Three Ski Industry Professionals Tragically Killed by Avalanche - One Survivor
While skiing on Monday, March 24 in British Columbia, three men in a guided group were reportedly caught in a vicious avalanche near the small village of Kaslo. At approximately 12:45 p.m., a rescue team was called to the scene. The avalanche is believed to have been triggered naturally, ultimately claiming the lives of Jeff Keenan, Alex Pashley and Jason Remple.
Pashley, 44, hailed from Idaho and served as the Global Sports Marketing Manager for The North Face. Alongside Pashley during the fatal incident was Jeff Keenan, 44, who was the co-founder of the Dinosaurs Will Die brand and Jason Remple, 53, who was the owner of Stellar Heli Skiing and worked as a dedicated ski guide.
"Kaslo Search and Rescue was dispatched shortly after the incident was reported and responded with a team of four specialized winter response technicians," as written in the Kaslo Search and Rescue (SAR) media release. "One skier was rescued, and airlifted to advanced medical treatment. Tragically, three skiers did not survive, their bodies have since been recovered from the scene."
According to the release, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) are working through an active investigation at this time. While the extent of the survivor's injuries have not been released to the public, it was noted that he is in serious condition.
Members of the adventure sports community have been honoring the men on social media, some of which came from notable outdoor brands, including The North Face:
"We're heartbroken to share the loss of our friend and colleague. Alex Pashley's curiosity and kindness left a mark on everyone who had the privilege of working, riding, and running alongside him. Pashley was an explorer to his core: As a photographer, he captured the nuances that transform a good story into a great one, and was celebrated and showcased across major snowboard publications. And he loved being on a board just as much as being behind the lens, building community through deep powder and big lines."
"The entire team at Stellar Heli Skiing extends its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those affected by this tragedy," the organization wrote. "Our thoughts remain with them during this incredibly difficult time."