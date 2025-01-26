Thrill-Seekers Wanted: The Best Alpine Coasters in the United States
Are you an adrenaline junkie looking for a unique outdoor experience that combines scenic nature views and speed? Then, alpine coasters are right up your alley. These gravity-driven thrill rides let you control your speed as you slip down mountains and weave through open vistas and heavily wooded areas. These unique outdoor costers are popping up worldwide, from the Smokey Mountains to the Rockies.
These are the best alpine coasters you can find in the US.
1. Rocky Mountain Coaster – Copper Mountain, Colorado
Seated in the heart of the Colorado Rockies, the Rocky Mountain Coaster is one of the longest alpine coasters in North America. The coaster stretches a mile long and offers epic views of Copper Mountain's snowy peaks and supple greenery. Riders can reach speeds of up to 25 mph on this 5,800-foot-long winding track, making it a thrill for adrenaline addicts and families alike. This coaster is open year-round and is a must-visit for winter ski slope fans and summer hikers alike.
2. Smoky Mountain Alpine Coaster – Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
The Smoky Mountain Alpine Coaster is the longest alpine coaster in the US, running over a mile long and passing through hearty forests in the Great Smoky Mountains. The coaster peaks at speeds of 27 mph; this coaster hosts the perfect mix of thrills and scenic beauty. With a unique lighting system, this coaster is open at night to give riders a magical, glowing experience. This coaster is located in Pigeon Forge and is worth a visit if you're in the area.
3. Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park Alpine Coaster – Glenwood Springs, Colorado
The alpine coaster at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park offers riders the thrill of the ride but also fantastic views as this coaster cuts through canyons at breakneck speeds. This alpine coaster comes in at 3,198 feet and hosts an interesting characteristic: to exit the coaster, you ride the lift back to the top of the mountain. The park's elevation adds to the thrill of this coaster and gives riders amazing views of the mountains and surrounding canyon.
4. Mountain Coaster – Park City, Utah
Located at Park City Mountain Resort, Mountain Coaster offers a fast, exciting ride through lush alpine terrain. The coast is 6,000 feet long, and riders hit top speeds at 30 mph. Other features of the coaster include twists, turns, and steep descents, making it a hit with thrill-seekers. Riders control their descent speeds, so whether you want to go fast or slow, the option is yours!
5. Rail Runner Alpine Coaster – Gatlinburg, Tennessee
The Rail Runner Alpine Coaster in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, offers riders fantastic views of the Smokey Mountains. It's the first single-rail mountain coaster in the United States and delivers riders with an incredibly smooth experience. The coaster traverses downhill for 1,800 feet, full of twists, turns, and drops. Riders control their speed, and at top speed, the coaster can hit 25 mph. This gives riders full control of whether they want the experience in one of two ways: built for speed or a leisurely trek through the majestic Smokey Mountains.
A self-propelled uphill track allows riders to relax while traveling back to the starting point.
6. Rocky Top Alpine Coaster - Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
The Rocky Top Alpine Coaster in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, is another epic coaster located in the heart of the Smokey Mountains. It's one of the longest alpine coasters in the region, featuring a 9-minute ride full of drops, turns, and twists. Riders reach speeds of 30 mph as they fly down the mountain. This coaster is open year-round, whether you prefer the warmer months, fall colors, or snow-covered peaks.
Alpine Coasters give riders a unique experience because of the rider's ability to control the ride. Whether you're an adrenaline enthusiast or just want to cruise through nature, each choice gives you an incredibly unique outdoor experience. So, which one will you ride first?