Tips for Healthy Nourishment for People Getting Into Running for First Time
Embarking on a new activity is something that can be intimidating at first but will get easier as time goes along. One of the most popular things for people who want to get active and start exercising is running.
While it seems like a straightforward thing to get into, there is a lot of preparation needed if you are going to do it at a competitive level, such as running 5Ks, half marathons, or even a full marathon.
Getting into shape, physically and mentally, is important. Your mind and body need to be in the right frame of mind to push boundaries and accomplish things you don’t believe you can do.
Putting in work and completing practice miles is part of a good game plan, as well as building muscle and stretching to ensure your body remains limber.
However, one of the most underrated aspects of preparing for running is nourishment and diet.
It can be overwhelming with so many different ideas shared by experts. It is smart to ease into things, as it could take some time to figure out what works best for you.
Over at Runners World, Pamela Nisevich Bede shared some tips on healthy eating and nourishment to help get beginner runners on track and get you started.
The first tip is to keep things simple.
The length of your run will determine how much you need to eat beforehand. Shorter runs lasting under an hour likely don’t require any nourishment before the run, but after, focus on recovery meals with carbohydrates and protein.
For the lengthier runs, eating things that are easy on the stomach, low in fat and fiber and high in carbs will provide a much-needed energy boost without giving you a stomach ache.
Focusing on fresh foods over processed or packaged foods is another recommendation. Clean eating includes things that are not high-sugar and high-fat. Fruits, vegetables and whole grains are the way to go!
Your body will thank you compared to how it will feel over-eating processed foods. Snacking on fresh produce is as healthy as it gets.
As important as the food you are eating is, the liquids you ingest are also important. Staying hydrated, even when not exerting energy, is imperative to perform up to capability.
It will help keep joints moving freely and aid in ridding the body of harmful toxins that can lead to inflammation. Water is what many people believe they need to drink a lot of, but there are fruits and vegetables that will also aid in hydration and muscle recovery.
Balancing the right mix of foods is also important.
“About 55 percent of your daily calories should come from carbohydrates (including fruits, veggies, and whole grains), 25 percent should come from protein, and another 15 to 20 percent should come from unsaturated fats,” wrote Bede.
There is no perfect formula, so don’t get too worked up about following specific guidelines. Just keep those numbers in mind as a rough estimate to maximize your body’s energy.
Last but not least, keep in mind the timing of when you are eating.
If you eat a larger meal, it will take longer for your body to digest. Different foods will have varying effects on your body, so make sure you are fueling properly to get the most out of your workout or run.
“For an easy workout of one hour or less, going without food or drink probably won’t do you any harm. (Just make sure you’re staying hydrated.) But for any event that’s longer or more intense, preworkout fuel is critical. Go out on empty and you’ll fatigue sooner, plus you’ll have a much tougher time meeting your goals,” Bede added.