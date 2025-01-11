Tips for Reducing Risk and Staying Safe While Solo Hiking
Hiking with a partner is great fun, and going out in a group can make for a wonderful adventure. But sometimes, all your hiking partners are busy, and the weather is just too good to pass up.
Or, you're a thrill-seeker who enjoys going out in less-than-ideal conditions, but can't find anyone as hardcore as you.
In those moments, sometimes the only way to hike is to go it alone.
But solo hiking can be very different from going with a group--you become responsible for everything, including safety gear and decision-making.
These tips and tricks can help you stay safe on your next solo hike, no matter the season.
1. Pack Extra (Of Everything)
Without sharing the load with a partner, it can be easy to lighten the load by packing less food, water, and clothing. But you should actually pack a little extra in case you end up hiking longer than planned.
Carry the 10 essentials is vital to your safety even in a group, but is extra important when the only person you have to rely on is yourself.
You should pack enough food for 200-300 calories per hour, at least two liters of water, and waterproof layers like a raincoat. A headlamp with extra batteries is also essential to staying safe in case your adventure keeps you out after dark.
2. Know Before You Go
For your first solo hike, pick an area or trail that you've already explored. This can be as simple as your local park or walking trail, or a mountain you've already enjoyed with friends.
Being familiar with the terrain and trail can make your solo hike more enjoyable since you don't have to worry about route-finding.
Be sure to always travel with a map that isn't on your cell phone to keep an eye on your location as you hike, even if you're familiar with the trail.
3. Communicate Your Location
While hiking in true solitude is appealing to many adventurers, it's not always the safest option.
Before your hike, communicate where you'll be headed with someone in the frontcountry. This can be a friend, partner, or family member who you trust to alert the authorities if your hike goes on longer than planned.
On your hike, communicate your location if possible. Without cell service, it can be hard to get a message out, but devices like a satellite phone can help you stay in contact. If an emergency arises, satellite phones can also be used to alert forest rangers of your location and help get you to safety.
4. Don't Be Afraid to Turn Around
It can be hard to convince yourself to turn around on a hike, especially if you're near a summit or particularly wonderful viewpoint.
But bad weather doesn't care where you are on the mountain--it can strike at any time, so be prepared to turn around if rain or snow moves in.
Having a turnaround time is also helpful to prevent being caught out after dark, especially in the winter. Establish a predetermined turnaround time before your hike to know exactly when to start heading back to the trailhead, no matter how close you are to the top.