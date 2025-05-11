Adventure On SI

Toledo, Johnson Claim Massive Gold Coast Pro Victories

Filipe Toledo and Bettylou Sakura Johnson just stamped their names into the surfing history books at the Gold Coast Pro.

Maria Aldrich

Bettylou Sakura Johnson's maiden CT win seals herself in Gold Coast history | Bonsoy Gold Coast Pro
The results are now in for the World Surf League (WSL) Bonsoy Gold Coast Pro. This event was epic, and one for the books, as the world witnessed veteran surfers, including Stephanie Gilmore and Julian Wilson, prove they still hold performance power on the waves.

While their performances toward the end weren't enough to crown them champions, they certainly left spectators in awe. Gilmore defeated Caity Simmers, and Wilson defeated Ferreira—both competitions were full of nail-biting excitement and electric energy.

Bettylou Sakura Johnson of Hawaii and Sally Fitzgibbons of Australia battled it out during the final round, with each athlete performing admirably. Johnson immediately came in hot and posted an impressive 8.50 score right away. She followed the first round with a 6.83 in the second run, resulting in a final score 15.33.

Johnson and Toledo Victorious at Gold Coast Pro Surfing

Unfortunately, Fitzgibbons's runs did not go as well, and her highest score was 4.50. All in all, she earned a final score of 7.83, which ended in elimination. This amounted to a rough day in the finals for the pro surfer.

The competition between Filipe Toledo and Julian Wilson in the men's final proved much tighter and exciting. As expected, Toledo hit the water prepared to lay it all out on the waves. During his first run, he landed an 8.33 and an 8.53 in a later run. While excellent, Toledo found an epic wave and bagged a fantastic score of 9.07. With those numbers on the board, Wilson had some work to do.

Wilson's finals didn't start on the right foot. He posted numbers that didn't reflect his prior performances, where he consistently earned high scores. While his performance improved, it wasn't enough to overcome Toledo's magnificent performance. He landed a final score of 17.20, just behind Toledo, who finished with a score of 17.60.

With the sixth stop of the tour now complete, the athletes are looking ahead to their next event—the Western Australia Margaret River Pro, scheduled for May 17-27. Live results will continue to be posted on the official WSL website.

