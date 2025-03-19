Top 30 Freeriders to Compete in the FIS Freeride World Tour Finals
The Legendary Bec de Rosses
One event remains on the docket for the 2025 Freeride World Tour season. The Tour Finals will be held in Verbier, Switzerland. In Verbier, the challenging Bec des Rosses stands as the last barrier between the riders and the Freeride World Tour championship title. The competition will take place on March 20th, as organizers believe this date ensures the highest quality conditions for the competitors.
This year’s competition on the iconic Bec des Rosses' face features three starts instead of the traditional summit start. Two starts will begin on the Petit Bec, which offers steep, highly technical lines with exposed terrain. The third start begins halfway down the central couloir. The heart of Bec will challenge riders to demonstrate their fluidity and navigational skills on extremely difficult terrain. The podium awaits those with the cleanest, most dramatic lines.
"Freeride is about adapting to the mountain," commented Freeride World Tour Commisioner, Laurent Besse. "The Bec des Rosses remains a formidable challenge, and we will see world-class performances despite the altered start positions. The fight for the title will be intense!"
The dropping order will begin with Snowboard Men, followed by Ski Men, Ski Women, and Snowboard Women. All 30 contestants will need to bring their A-games when finding their best, and most dramtic, lines of the season.
Three Titles Remain up for Grabs
For Snowboard Women, France’s Noemie Equy secured the championship title before these Finals in Fieberbrunn Pro, but the other competitions remain in-play. Victor de Le Rue (FRA) sits at the top of the list in Snowboard Men, and plans to keep it that way. Winning a fourth Snowboard Men Freeride World Tour championship would break the world record for Le Rue. He faces stiff competition in his pursuit of the record from competitors that include the talented Liam Rivera (SUI), Cody Bramwell (GBR), Holden Samuels (U.S.), and Michael Mawn (U.S.).
In the Ski Women competition, elite skiers Justine Dufour-Lapointe (CAN) and Astrid Cheylus (FRA) will compete with Switzerland’s Jenna Keller, who sits close behind in the standings. Keller is primed to compete in the country she calls home. Vice-Champion of the 2023 FWT season, Molly Armanino (USA) is right on the heels of Keller in fourth place, with her sights set on her second podium of the season. Running in 7th place, Lily Bradley (U.S.) returns to the Bec for the first time since 2022 after a glorious victory in Fieberbrunn Pro.
Marcus Goguen (CAN) leads the way in Ski Men, but the season title of champion remains up in the air with Ross Tester (USA) and Toby Rafford (USA) prepared to take on the course and Goguen. Tester is returning to the Bec after taking second in the 2022 Xtreme Verbier and third overall that season. His fans can't wait for his performance as the FWT veteran returns to the Finals as a wildcard after taking a break from competitive freeriding in 2024. Rookie FWT competitor, Rafford, will make his big debut on the Bec - standing in an impressive 6th place.
Not Just a Competition
While the Final event the FWT season sets up as the centerpiec of this celebration, the historic freeride season isn't going to conclude with just any after-party. An entire weekend of celebration has been organized to celebrate 30 years of Xtreme Verbier. From Friday through Sunday, the event village on Rue de Médran will remain open with DJs, brand activations, signing sessions, and demos on the latest gear at the Ski Test Village at Ruinettes.
Don't miss a single second of the historic YETI Xtreme Verbier by Honda on March 20 at 10 AM CET. Save the link here.