Top 5 Informational Books for Winter Hikers and Climbers To Enjoy
While there is no replacement for learning how to climb from an in-person instructor, reading informational books can supplement your hands-on learning experiences. Here are five of the best winter climbing books for mountain athletes to refer to.
The Avalanche Handbook, 4th Edition, by David McClung
Winter athletes who are venturing into the mountains should be well-versed with avalanche anatomy, prevention, and protection. The Avalanche Handbook delves into the different types of avalanches, including dry and wet slab, ice, and loose snow. This book does an excellent job at breaking down how they form, along with providing prediction and protection methods. To add to the written materiel, McClung provides numerous visual elements including charts, diagrams, and photographs. McClung is actively involved in avalanche research at the University of British Columbia. Reading through this handbook will give you more confidence and understanding of avalanche terrain.
Going Higher: Oxygen, Man, and Mountains, 5th Edition, by Charles Houston, M.D., David Harris, Ph.D., and Ellen Zeman, Ph.D.
Altitude effects are a fascinating subject. Pick up the Going Higher: Oxygen, Man, and Mountains book to add to your toolbox of altitude knowledge. This book is broken up into four parts: Understanding the Atmosphere, How the Body Gets Oxygen, Mountain Sickness, and The Mountaineer's World, followed by a detailed glossary. Using modern research, the authors provide thorough explanations of how altitude impacts our bodies and can lead to illnesses such as AMS, HAPE, and HACE. Before tackling a high-altitude mountain, taking the time to read this book will give you a better understanding of what your body will be going through which helps eliminate some fear of the unknown.
1001 Climbing Tips, by Andy Kirkpatrick
If reading through a textbook-style title isn't your cup of tea, check out Andy Kirkpatrick's 1001 Climbing Tips to make your adventures more comfortable and enjoyable. He does an excellent job at combining humor with facts, which many climbers will appreciate. Whether you are a daily climber or a weekend warrior, you will find this book valuable. The beginning sections focus on gear and safety, and the following sections concentrate on tips for specific types of climbing, including big wall, ice, mixed, and mountaineering.
NOLS Winter Camping, by Buck Tilton and John Gookin
The National Outdoor Leadership School (NOLS) is a leading wilderness education school that strives to build leaders in the backcountry. The NOLS Winter Camping book discusses topics ranging from expedition planning and necessary equipment to winter health and hazards. The authors also cover winter travel, including skiing. This book is designed to be educational, without overloading readers with information.
Mountaineering: The Freedom of the Hills, 10th Edition, by Mountaineers Books
This book is widely referred to as the "bible" of mountaineering. Climbers of all levels should have this title readily available at home. If you are new to climbing, the authors explain the mechanics of belaying, safety equipment, wilderness navigation, and recommended clothing. For climbers looking to take their current skills to the next level, there are chapters on avalanche safety, mountain geology, rock and ice protection, and glacier travel. According to The Mountaineers website, since the first edition release in 1960, over 800,000 copies of this book have been sold. The amount of purchases alone shows the value that this book has in the mountaineering community.