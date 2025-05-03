Top 5 Summer Endurance Races to Watch (or Run) in 2025
Endurance races test mental toughness, physical strength, and sheer willpower. For runners in 2025, summer offers some of the most intense and highly anticipated ultra-races, where competitors push their limits across extreme terrains and brutal conditions.
Whether you’re eyeing the finish line for your challenge or want to witness the world’s top athletes take on these grueling feats, these five races top the list. From the iconic trails of the Western States 100 to the high-altitude struggles of Leadville, these endurance events are set to captivate runners and spectators alike this summer.
Endurance Ultra Running Races Not to Miss in 2025
1. Western States 100 (California, USA)
The Western States 100 will take place from June 28–29, 2025. The race kicks off at 5:00 a.m. PDT on June 28 at Squaw Valley and finishes in Auburn, California. Registration for Western States is highly competitive. Entries are made through a lottery system, which typically opens in December each year. Runners must have qualified in prior races to be eligible for the lottery.
More information about the race can be found on the official website: westernstates100.com.
The Western States 100 draws the world’s best ultrarunners. Watch past champions, including fan favorite Jim Walmsley, who has dominated the race in recent years. Also look for Courtney Dauwalter, known for her fierce racing style and multiple ultra victories. The entry fee for the Western States 100 is approximately $380 for lottery winners. This includes race entry, some event perks, and post-race meals, but doesn’t cover travel or accommodations.
2. Leadville Trail 100 Run (Colorado, USA)
The Leadville Trail 100 takes place on Aug. 16–17, 2025. This high-altitude race starts at 4:00 a.m. MST in Leadville, Colorado, a historic mining town known for its altitude challenges. Registration for Leadville opens in January 2025, with a lottery system. Interested participants can sign up on the official Leadville Race Series website. The event also offers charity bibs, which allow participants to bypass the lottery in exchange for raising funds.
Leadville’s steep climbs and extreme elevation make it a race for the elite. Watch for runners, including Justin Grunsted, Dylan Bowman, and Ian Sharman, who have historically performed well at this race. The entry fee for the Leadville Trail 100 is approximately $395 for general entrants. This fee covers race entry, race shirt, and other official race perks.
3. Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc (France, Italy, Switzerland)
The Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc (UTMB) takes place from Aug. 25–31, 2025. The primary race starts on August 28 at 6:00 p.m. CEST. The race runs through France, Italy, and Switzerland along rugged mountain paths that circle Mont Blanc.
Entry to UTMB is highly sought after. Qualification is required via the UTMB Index, a points-based system derived from performances in smaller races worldwide. Registration opens in January 2025 through the official UTMB website. There’s no lottery, so early registration is essential for securing a spot. The entry fee for the UTMB is approximately €270–€300 ($290–$320 USD), depending on the race distance. This fee covers race entry, aid station access, and other logistical support.
UTMB attracts a stellar lineup of ultra-athletes. Francois D’haene, a multiple-time champion, remains a top contender, as does Courtney Dauwalter, who has proven her mettle in some of the world's toughest events. Keep an eye on Kilian Jornet, who holds a legacy in mountain endurance racing.
4. Hardrock 100 (Colorado, USA)
The Hardrock 100 will be held from July 18–19, 2025. The race starts at 6:00 a.m. MDT in Silverton, Colorado, and navigates some of North America's most rugged and technical mountain trails.
The Hardrock 100 utilizes a lottery system for entries. The lottery opens in December for the following year’s race. The official website provides full details for entry. Interested runners must qualify and meet specific qualification requirements.
The Hardrock 100 is known for its mountainous challenges and technical difficulty. Jared Hazen, who has performed strongly at Hardrock in the past, and Damien Hall, an experienced ultrarunner passionate about rugged terrain, should both perform well. Entry to Hardrock typically costs approximately $375. This covers aid stations, crew access, and post-race logistics. Participants are responsible for travel and lodging.
5. UTMB Americas Major (Canyons Endurance Runs) (California, USA)
The UTMB Americas Major will be held on April 25–26, 2025, starting at 6:00 a.m. PDT. Held in Auburn, California, the race is known for its steep climbs and scenic views of the Sierra Nevada foothills. Participants register through the official UTMB Americas website. Due to high demand, interested participants must register early. Runners can also earn a spot through the UTMB qualification system.
With its international status as part of the UTMB World Series, this race draws talented ultrarunners worldwide. Elite ultra runners Tim Tollefson and Hillary Allen are expected to compete. The registration fee for the UTMB Americas Major typically ranges between $250 and $300, depending on the race distance. This fee includes race entry and access to aid stations, but participants must cover travel expenses.