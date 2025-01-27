Top 6 Most Intense Marathon Courses Around the World for Adventurous Runners
Completing any marathon is a major accomplishment, but completing the race on one of the world's toughest courses is another beast.
Take a look at some of the most challenging courses that exist around the world:
Antarctic Ice Marathon
With the grueling 26.2 miles aside, the frigid temperatures are enough to give runners a hard time at the Antarctic Ice Marathon. The race takes place directly on Antarctica's snow and ice, and presents an average windchill temperature of -4 degrees Fahrenheit.
Dec. 13, 2025 will mark the 20th year that the race has been in operation.
The Great Wall Marathon
In 1999, the Great Wall Marathon made its initial debut, soon earning the title of being one of the world's most difficult races.
Runners compete along the Great Wall which will guide you through local villages, offering a taste of history and culture. Due to the uneven terrain and the inconsistent steps that seem to be never-ending, this race presents an incredible challenge.
Each year, nearly 2,500 runners rise to the challenge and attempt to complete the challenging course.
Pikes Peak Marathon
Located in Colorado, the longstanding Pike's Peak Marathon takes runners up to the 14,115-foot summit of Pikes Peak and back down the rugged terrain. To add to the challenge, runners will be performing at a higher altitude, which can consequently cause uncomfortable symptoms.
According to the official marathon website, just the ascent portion of the race can take runners longer to complete than the standard marathon in full.
Everest Marathon
The Everest Marathon was designed to celebrate the legendary climbers, Tenzing Norgay Sherpa and Sir Edmund Hillary, who completed their shocking ascent on Everest in 1953.
Starting from Everest Base Camp, runners will follow the course to Namche Bazar alongside hundreds of competitors.
The event takes place each May and offers jaw-dropping views of the surrounding mountains.
However, Everest Base Camp sits at an altitude of 17,598 feet. Resting at this altitude can be intolerable for some, let alone running a marathon.
Aurora Marathon
The Aurora Marathon offers participants an opportunity to witness the magnificent Northern Lights as they run. Although beautiful, the challenge is on for those who enter.
The race happens during a cold winter night in the Norwegian Arctic — the temperatures drop significantly.
Runners will run through the Alta Canyon, northern Europe's largest canyon, loop around the plateau multiple times, and then head toward Gargia Lodge where the race will conclude. The Aurora Marathon organizers warn runners that they will encounter icy paths, slippery slopes, and may run into blizzards along the way.
Inca Trail Marathon
Located in Peru, the Inca Trail Marathon is one of the most grueling courses around.
The course consists a mix of uneven terrain, difficult inclines, and altitude changes.
Runners will witness the stunning views of the surrounding mountains and includes thousand of feet of elevation change. With the mountains in close proximity, the weather can be rather unpredictable for participants.