Top 6 Tips To Make Your First Ice Climbing Trip Successful
Without proper preparation, ice climbing can quickly turn into one miserable adventure. To avoid such an experience, plan ahead and use this list to help you navigate your first ice climbing trip this year.
1. Leave Your Nice Pants at Home
Until you gain more experience using ice tools and walking in crampons, it is best to leave your expensive pants at home. In the meantime, wear your older and more worn-down pants for your first couple of trips.
It isn't uncommon for newcomers to rip holes in their pant legs when learning to walk and climb in crampons. If you want added protection for your pants, leg gaiters are an excellent option.
2. Take Advantage of Learning Opportunities
Whether you are climbing with a guide or an experienced friend, there will be ample opportunities for you to learn new skills. Your first ice climbing experience will likely be with a top rope where the rope is securely anchored above you.
If possible, ask the trip leader if he or she can walk you through the top rope anchor setup. Not only will this allow you to learn basic anchor systems, but it may provide you with more comfort as you will know what's protecting you. Additionally, your trip leader will be using a variety of knots, cords, and hardware; do not be afraid to ask them to explain what they are using and why.
Ultimately, the more you ask, the more you will learn. Generally, most climbers are more than willing to share their knowledge and experience with others.
3. Bring Your Favorite Snacks
Ice climbing is not the time to try out a new diet. Instead, bring along your favorite snacks and treats, including your preferred candy bars which will provide valuable energy. When choosing food sources to bring on your climb, pack items that are easy to assemble and will not freeze.
4. Keep Your Clothing Out of the Snow
If you're removing any layer of clothing, including gloves, it is best to keep all items out of the snow. Many climbers will wear belay gloves when they aren't climbing, and when it's time to transition, they will store their gloves in their layers.
Not only will this method keep them warm, but it will also keep them dry. Take care of your life-saving gear and clothing while out on your trip to avoid unfavorable situations.
5. Practice Swinging Your Ice Tool Before Climbing
Get a feel for your ice tool by taking a few practice swings into the ice before you start climbing. This will allow you to understand what the ice feels like before you get your feet off the ground.
Ice climbing can initially feel awkward for new climbers, so take your time when getting used to the equipment. As you learn to navigate the ice climbing environment, your trip leader will likely provide advice to ensure proper form and safety.
6. Wear Your Helmet at All Times
Any time you go ice climbing, a helmet should be worn. Ice can be unpredictable and unstable, particularly when a climber is scaling it. As a belayer, it's common for pieces of snow and ice to come tumbling down. Maintaining proper belay positioning and wearing helmets will help protect against preventable injuries.