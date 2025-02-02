Top 8 White Water Rafting Destinations in the US for the True Adventure Lover
White water river rafting, although mainly thought of as an activity for adrenaline junkies, is a highly underrated outdoor activity and is especially fun during hot summer days. If you're new to the sport, it can seem intense and intimidating, but if you find the right guides who know the river well, it can a be a gorgeous, exciting experience and one that will get you out of your comfort zone. From the west to the east, here are some of the best river rafting destinations across the United States.
Note: rapid classifications range from 1 to 6, with 1 being the easiest.
Rogue River, Oregon
Rapid Class: I-IV
Rogue River is on the bucket list of many a boating lover, and for good reason, as it is ranked as one of the most challenging waterways in the Pacific Northwest. The river produces intense waves that can reach rapid class levels as high as IV in some areas, although most of the rapids en route classify as II and III, making it ideal for kayaking as well as river rafting guides.
If the rapids of the Rogue River are too intimidating, never fear, there are area outfitters that offer guides for beginners and families in the Hellgate Canyon area, allowing for a variety of experienced rafters to witness the greenery of Oregon in the midst of its landscape.
Salmon River, Idaho
Rapid Class: III-IV
The Salmon River branches off from the Columbia River and cuts through the desert landscape of Idaho, creating canyons upon canyons of beautiful scenery.
The trip down stream is the longest stretch of undammed river in the lower 48, some river rafting guides hosting trips as long as 6 days to cover 96 miles. The rapids are very family friendly at mostly class III rapids and creates an adventure fit for the whole family.
Snake River, Wyoming
Rapid Class: II-IV
The Snake River is one of the most reknown river rafting waterways among the western United states, as it runs right through Teton National Park and down through the community of Jackson Hole. The river is a major tributary of the Columbia River and offers a range of slow and fast moving waters, so rafters can enjoy the beautiful boulder and pine tree lined canyon scenery while experiencing some heart racing white water rapids.
Colorado River, Utah and Arizona
Rapid Class: II-IV
Although the river begins in the snowy peaks of the rocky mountains, the best areas for white water rafting on the Colorado River are, in fact, located in Utah and Arizona. This waterway is one of the most iconic destinations to go river rafting, with the blue-green waters of the river cutting through the red rocks of the grand canyon.
River rafting trips down the Colorado River range from three to 18 days, although areas outside Grand Canyon National Park also offer day trips if you are crunched for time.
Arkansas River, Colorado
Rapid Class: III-IV
The name of this river is a slightly misleading, as it actually starts in Colorado and flows into the Mississippi River in Arkansas. The best white water locations are in Colorado, offering over 100 miles of rafting fun with a range of difficulty fitting every level. The river winds throughout the incredible scenery of Brown's Canyon National Monument and Royal Gorge, as well as through massive glacial valleys.
Deerfield River, Massachusetts
Rapid Class: II-IV
A branch off of the trunk of the Connecticut River, the Deerfield River is a tributary the winds through the beautiful countrysides of the Berkshire landscapes and through the quaint villages of New England.
The landscape might not be so rustic as the rough and tumble deserts of the western United States, but the Deerfield River offers an unique adventure as you raft through the class II, III and IV rapids of the tributary. New England is also known for the vibrant colors of fall, so any leaf peepers itching for some autumn adventure will love this river rafting journey.
New River Gorge, West Virginia
Rapid Class: I-V
The New River Gorge is a body of water that runs right through the United State's newest national park, New River Gorge National Park. Although funnily enough, the name of the river is a misnomer, as it is actually one of the oldest on the planet. It runs 53 miles north through dense forests and rocky terrain, making for a wide range of waves.
Paddling down the rapids of the New River Gorge is one of the most popular activity in the region, and people come from near and far to float down the swift waters of the river. Boaters should be aware, however, that the water levels on the river are constantly ebbing and flowing, so the classes of rapids could change from day to day. Despite this, the guides are always willing to accommodate for their group's experience level and preferences, so don't let it deter you from your adventurous pursuits.
Kennebec River, Maine
Rapid Class: III-IV
The Kennebec River, originating in Moosehead Lake in Northern Maine, takes its river rafting lovers as far North as you can get on the east coast of the United States. That being said, it is not a year round activity due to the water being ice cold in the winter months.
Getting out on the rapids of the Kennebec River during the summer, however, is an entirely different story and is often considered the best white water rafting experience in the northeast. The intense rapids of the river produce 6-8 foot waves, which makes for an exhilarating albeit soggy experience, and the water is far warmer.