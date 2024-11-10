Top Dermatone Skin Care Products for Mountain Athletes in 2024
Having dry and irritated skin is one way to ruin your trip to the mountains this year. In severe cases, if you don't care for your skin, frostbite is a real concern. Dermatone serves as the official skin protection of the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team and is a trusted product for any mountain sport. By layering your clothing properly and using these Dermatone products, your adventure will be much more enjoyable.
Classic Tins Variety Pack ($16.99)
In this two-pack, you will receive two 0.5oz cans of Dermatone products: Classic (SPF 23) and Z-Cote (SPF30) Balms. The Classic can treat minor scraps and burns, prevent sun and windburn, and protect against chafing. The Z-Cote is for skin that has already experienced weather damage. Each balm is to be applied directly on your skin and is water-resistant without being greasy. Both products are safe for use on the face, ears, lips, and body. Beneficial elements include lanolin, Vitamin A, Vitamin E, and tea tree oil.
Original Medicated Lip Balm SPF 30 ($9.99)
Advertised as "the hardest working lip balm on the planet," you will not be disappointed by its performance. This balm protects against UVA and UVB rays and provides a healing formula for your lips. In cold weather, many balms can be difficult to apply and may chunk together. However, Dermatone's balm glides easily and applies evenly. Additionally, it is water-resistant and is suitable for any mountain activity. Included in the formula is cocoa seed butter, sunflower seed oil, tea tree oil, and aloe vera extract to hydrate your lips.
Lips and Face Spot Stick SPF 30 Chunky Stick ($8.99)
This handy stick protects against sun, wind, and cold temperatures. Due to being 3x larger than a typical lip balm, you do not need to remove your gloves to use this product. You can safely use it on your face, lips, nose, and ears, protecting your facial features from harsh environments. The Spot Stick is particularly useful for individuals who have oily and sensitive skin.
Reef Safe Mineral Sunscreen Stick SPF 50 ($9.99)
If you're looking for a simple sunscreen for mountain adventures, Dermatone's Mineral Sunscreen is a perfect choice. Using the stick allows you to apply sunscreen without having to rub it into your skin with your hands. As a bonus, it's fragrance-free and the zinc oxide protects against UVA and UVB rays. Your skin will also benefit from the coconut oil, sunflower seed oil, cocoa seed butter, shea butter, jojoba seed oil, and aloe vera extract, all of which are used in this product.
Camphor Ice Skin Balm ($14.99)
The Camphor Ice Skin Balm will make an excellent addition to your mountain kit as it is a versatile product. It can treat cuts and burns, chapped lips, chest congestion, sore muscles, and even bug bites. This all-around product, as with other Dermatone items, is fast-acting. Camphor has anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and moisturizing elements, which help reduce skin irritation. Added to the formula are coconut oil, Vitamin E, and aloe vera extract are also included.